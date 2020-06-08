On Broadway: Keeping the lights on

COVID-19 has shuttered stages on the Great White Way, but there are some traditions in Broadway theaters that can't be totally turned off. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series, about how theater artists are coping with the shutdown by turning to a whole new stage.