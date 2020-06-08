Biden speaks on conditions for federal aid to police
The interview with former Vice President Joe Biden is a part of the CBS News "Justice For All" special airing 10 p.m. Tuesday on CBS.
CBS News digs deep into our history to shine a light on what's happening today and what we can all do to build from this moment. Watch "Justice for All" on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBSN.
Nine out of 13 city council members have said they want to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, despite the city's mayor not fully supporting the idea.
Floyd's death has led to nationwide protests and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism.
He was arrested and the victim was in stable condition, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reports. His motive was unclear.
After seeing the video of George Floyd's death, Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said she was "angry at the profession."
Department of Justice files formal request under mutual legal assistance treaty for Queen Elizabeth's son to face questions.
Seventy-seven-year-old David Dorn, who was beloved, was killed during a night of violent protests while trying to protect a friend's pawn shop.
The FBI said they are investigating a suspect with a possible connection to a fatal shooting of a federal security officer and an alleged "ambush" killing of a sheriff's deputy in Northern California.
"We are done dying from all of the structural racial institutions that impose a heightened level of burden on African Americans," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said.
Officers who don't intervene in unauthorized use of force will also be disciplined in the wake of outrage over George Floyd's death.
Buffalo's police commissioner has ordered an immediate Internal Affairs investigation into the incident, and the officers have been suspended without pay, the department's captain told CBS News.
Police say new order was implemented, "to create a culture where what happened to Mr. Floyd does not happen again."
Arbery, 25, was shot and killed in February.
Police said they received "hundreds" of tips and videos identifying Paul as a participant in the demonstration at a Scottsdale mall.
All virus-related restrictions except those at borders have been lifted, though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cautions nation will almost surely see more cases.
Less than 30 years ago racism was not only legal in South Africa, but the official system of government. It's come a long way, but the journey's not over yet.
As British protesters stand in solidarity with American demonstrators, they say "the U.K. is not innocent."
The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers who had fought off the shark.
The absorption of carbon dioxide by the planet's oceans is increasing, with warming temperatures forcing some marine species to migrate.
Demonstrators have gone from demanding justice for George Floyd to insisting on changes in police practices and race relations in general.
Safariland's sales have spiked, but the company, its investors and its CEO have faced criticism in recent years.
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the beginning of the downturn.
The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the beginning of the downturn.
Biden's campaign is launching a new LGBTQ voter outreach initiative dubbed "Out for Biden."
Ending what's known as qualified immunity would make it easier to sue police when they violate civil rights.
Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden's campaign, said the former vice president "hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change."
About 35,000 loyal BTS fans, part of a group centered in Europe and the U.S., joined their pop heroes to "help fund bailouts" for protesters.
"Sunday Morning" looks back at the artist whose massive and eye-catching wrapped projects around the world changed the very fabric of what we call art
"Sunday Morning" marks the passing this week, at age 84, of Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist who was truly all wrapped up in his work. Teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude, he became renowned for monumental, transformative and yet impermanent works of public art, wrapping buildings and landscapes with colorful fabric. Jane Pauley looks back at his free-spirited art.
COVID-19 has shuttered stages on the Great White Way, but there are some traditions in Broadway theaters that can't be totally turned off. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with "Hadestown" star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, the couple behind the "Stars In the House" web series, about how theater artists are coping with the shutdown by turning to a whole new stage.
The "ghost light" is more than a stage tradition; it's a symbol of how the bright lights of the theater world haven't been entirely dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic
Foreign actors continue to try to meddle in U.S. politics, according to the latest hack attempts.
"We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice," the company said.
The video-conferencing service has been plagued by security lapses in recent months, but still doubled its revenue.
Online retailer offering to subsidize emergency child or adult care after employees cited it as challenge.
The social media company says the accounts were used by white supremacists to encourage violence.
There are many traditions surrounding this moon, which has also been called the "honeymoon" because it occurs in June and is the "sweetest" moon of the year.
A reserve fuel tank at a local thermal power plant leaked more than 20,000 tons of diesel into a river, and it took days for federal authorities to take notice.
Asteroid 2002 NN4 is estimated to be 820-1,870 feet in diameter and is expected to fly by Earth this weekend.
SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts say the ship is living up to high-tech expectations — but there was one rougher moment.
As states reopen amid massive demonstrations, health expert says, "We're likely to see cases go up"
New York City, once the epicenter of the crisis, began reopening on Monday.
The curfew was initially scheduled to end at 5 a.m. Monday, when the city begins to reopen after the coronavirus shutdown.
The former FDA commissioner said there are steps protesters can take to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The nation's largest mall, which has been closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus, previously delayed reopening due to unrest following George Floyd's death.
None of its workers should have to fear being arrested, the ride-share company said in a statement.
Fears of job losses have millions building up their emergency funds. Here are the best places to stash that cash.
Retailer declared bankruptcy in May, citing the impact of temporary closures due to coronavirus pandemic.
The "biggest payroll surprise in history" is fueling investor optimism that the economy is rebounding.
The sixth Starlink launch this year moves the company closer to initial space-based internet service
The successful docking boosted the lab's crew to five and marked a major milestone for NASA.
Photographer Ryan Bakerink documented, in black-and-white, the diversity and passion of marchers, and then, in color, captured the fallout of unrest in the city
See evidence related to the April 10, 2015 murder of the 28-year-old Ohio woman and how her killer was caught
The Bulgarian-born artist, who died May 31, 2020, became internationally renowned for his monumental art projects that would wrap public spaces, landmarks and natural landscapes with miles of fabric
Depending on where you live, the price of childbirth varies wildly.
As thousands of people were on the bridge of Minneapolis Interstate 35W protesting the death of George Floyd, a large tanker truck driving at a high speed appears to try hitting protesters. CBSN Minnesota reports.
Thousand of protesters gathered in Minneapolis demanding justice for George Floyd after he died in police custody. The protest reached its boiling point when police fired tear gas at demonstrators. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues spoke to Floyd's family. He joins CBSN to share what they said and what's next for the officers involved.
Federal and local authorities suspect some of the violent clashes during recent protests were instigated by white supremacist groups and far-left extremists. Protests have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd. Jeff Pegues reports.
SpaceX made history Saturday with a successful rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 launch was the first to carry American astronauts launched from American soil in nearly a decade, and the first time a private company has sent people to space. Mark Strassman reports.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told protesters to "go home" after demonstrators set fire to a police car and vandalized a sign at the CNN center. "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta," she said.