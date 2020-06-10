CBS News Special: "Justice for All" As protests continue to grip the nation following the death of George Floyd, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King anchors "Justice for All," a one-hour primetime special that explores how this tragic confrontation ignited a movement demanding an end to the painful history of systemic racism and brutality in police departments across the country. Correction: Robin DiAngelo is an Affiliate Associate Professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Please note: This is a revised version of the program that aired on 6/9/20.