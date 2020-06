Can you train bias out of police departments? Can you train bias out of our police departments? Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Terence Monahan, Chief of Department of the NYPD, discuss how to stop police brutality against black people. Social Psychologist Phillip Atiba Goff, who conducted anti-bias training programs for the Minneapolis Police Department, talks about the need to eradicate the culture of violence that he says is poisoning the nation’s police departments.