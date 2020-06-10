Live

Democrats and Republicans have come together to reform criminal justice. Will they change policing?

President Trump was able to marshal support from both political parties to pass criminal justice reform in 2018, but he also unwound policies former President Obama put in place to monitor police departments accused of using excessive force or violating civil rights. In the wake of George Floyd's death, congressional Democrats have proposed ambitious new plans for police reform, but Republicans may be looking for different changes.
