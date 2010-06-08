James Comey fired
Complete coverage of the firing of FBI Director James Comey
Latest
-
Could Trump's "witch hunt" tweet come back to haunt him?
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein took over the Russia investigation -- but now Trump is lashing out at him
-
CNN sues Department of Justice for Comey memo copies
CNN is suing the Department of Justice for copies of fired FBI Director James Comey's records of his private meetings with President Trump
-
Sessions: "I'm not stonewalling"
"I am following historic policies of Department of Justice," Attorney General testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee
-
Sessions: I was never briefed on Russian election interference
Attorney General said he has "no knowledge beyond what has been publicly reported"
-
Sessions to testify in open session before Senate Intel Committee
Attorney general asked that his testimony to the committee be open to the public
-
Focus of Russia investigation shifts to attorney general
Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee and he may have to answer questions raised by last week's testimony from James Comey
-
Lankford: Trump took "light touch" with Comey, but was still "inappropriate"
"This looks more like an inappropriate conversation than obstruction," said Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma
-
Trump targets James Comey in latest series of tweets
"I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!'" President Trump tweeted
-
Sessions to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee
Attorney general will appear before senators on Tuesday, less than a week after James Comey's testimony
-
In "he said, he said" with Trump, Comey has distinct advantage on Capitol Hill
Investigation pits lawman with reputation for integrity against president often ridiculed for falsehoods and conspiracy theories
-
How does Sessions fit into the Comey controversy?
The nation's top law enforcement officer, the attorney general, is supposed to be a firewall between the president and the FBI
-
Trump breaks his silence on explosive Comey testimony
President asserts that James Comey's testimony represents "total and complete vindication" in the Russia case
-
"The Takeout:" The enduring questions after Comey's testimony
"The Takeout" podcast: What are the key legal and political questions going forward? Here's one of them
-
What went on inside the Senate hearing room
The hearing room was packed with media, senate staffers, and spectators as dozens of photographers crowded around Comey clicking away
-
Comey watch parties held across the U.S.
Ousted FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thu., June 8, 2017 -- and people across America watched
-
Bars across U.S. packed for Comey's testimony
"I don't come to bars, frankly, at 7 o'clock on Thursday morning," said Heidi Zuhl. "But I wanted to see who my neighbors were and I wanted to see how everybody reacted."
-
Defining obstruction of justice after James Comey's testimony
Throughout Thursday's hearing, former FBI Director James Comey was careful not to say whether he thought President Trump broke the law
-
Panetta: Trump's one-on-one meeting with Comey a "serious breach"
Former defense secretary says "somebody in the room should have made clear that the president ought not to be alone with the director of the FBI"
-
Comey testimony: "I was fired because of the Russia investigation"
Former FBI director testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee nearly one month after President Trump fired him
-
Comey calls on Trump to "release all the tapes"
"The president knows if he taped me, and if he did, my feelings aren't hurt. Release all the tapes. I'm good with it," ex-FBI director says
-
James Comey testimony: The top takeaways
Biggest revelations from ousted FBI director's testimony before Congress on Thursday
-
Why FBI directors are forbidden from getting cozy with presidents
After J. Edgar Hoover abused his power as FBI director, reforms aimed to prevent it from happening again
-
Twitter latches on to James Comey's "lordy" quote
Comey told senators Thursday morning, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in referring to his meetings with President Trump
-
Comey on Trump: "I was honestly concerned that he might lie"
"I thought it really important to document ... It led me to believe I've got to write it down in a very detailed way," former FBI chief says
-
Sen. Risch says Comey’s statement "answered a lot of questions"
"It doesn't raise the questions as much as it confirms the answers to questions that I've had," Risch said of Comey's opening statement
Highlights
-
Jeff Sessions to testify in open session before Senate Intelligence Committee
-
Trump calls Comey "leaks" of memos "'cowardly'"
-
Lankford: Trump took "light touch" with Comey, but was still "inappropriate"
-
Sessions to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee
-
James Comey testimony: What are the enduring questions?