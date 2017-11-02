Title, cover of former FBI Director James Comey's new book revealed

Publishers of former FBI Director James Comey's forthcoming book have released the name and cover of the highly anticipated tell-all of his time leading the bureau and his sudden firing by President Donald Trump.

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership will be published in May of 2018.

According to Flatiron Books, Comey's first book will "explore what good, ethical leadership looks like and how it drives sound decisions."

Flatiron Books

Comey is set to share newly released anecdotes during his long career "using examples from some of the highest-stakes situations in the past two decades of American government," according to Flatiron.

The former director has largely stayed out of public view since his dramatic departure from his role in the early days of the Trump White House.

He has, however, reappeared on social media, tweeting under the monicker "Reinhold Niebuhr", which appears to be a reference to the theologist who was prominent from the early to mid 20th century for his work in political philosophy and Christianity, including his book "Moral Man and Immoral Society."

One of Comey's tweets references Niebuhr's "Serenity Prayer," which asks God to grant the "grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed."

Comey outed the personal Twitter account in a tweet last week.

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

"Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways," he wrote in the tweet. He paired the phrase with a photo of himself standing in the middle of a road.

His new Twitter bio states: "Former FBI Director, current husband and father, writing and speaking about ethical leadership, wears running shoes to exercise, taller and funnier in person."