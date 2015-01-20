Davos 2017
CBS News reports from this year's World Economic Forum in Switzerland
Latest
-
How to save capitalism? Let the world's kids migrate
A radical idea to fix the global jobs shortage: let young people in the developing world move wherever they want to seek work
-
How A.I. could be our most intelligent defense against hackers
Cybersecurity expert Stuart McClure tells CBS News that who did the hacking is a less important question than how to stop the hacking
-
-
Theresa May seeks to convince business of a "global Britain"
Prime minister tells Davos attendees the U.K. remains committed to free trade despite "Brexit" from EU
-
EY's chief exec on mission of Trump's economic advisory board
EY chief executive Mark Weinberger tells CBS News about what Donald Trump's advisory board of business leaders hopes to accomplish.
-
KPMG's chief warning to companies: Disruption is coming
KPMG's Lynne Doughtie tells CBS News she's optimistic technology will enhance jobs and spur growth. But it won't be easy: Companies must prepare and adapt now.
-
Will A.I spark "technological unemployment"?
London Mayor Sadiq Khan discusses with CBS News the potential impact of A.I. on urban jobs in the not-too-distant future.
-
London's mayor warns against "hard Brexit"
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, tells CBS News a "hard Brexit" could hurt his city's standing as a global financial capital.
-
Russian businesses are looking forward to Trump
They’re hoping he'll ease economic sanctions and encourage more American investment in their country
-
Commentary: What the Davos crowd needs to understand
The global elite has to comprehend just how much resentment working people feel over what's happened to their lives
-
What's the status of the Joe Biden cancer moonshot?
A year ago, Joe Biden took over an initiative to find a cure for cancer. One year later, where does the program stand? Greg Simon, the executive director of the Cancer Moonshot, sat down with CBS News to talk about the program's progress.
-
Healthcare providers on how healthcare may change under Trump
The CEOs of the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and New York-Presbyterian Hospital sat down with CBS News at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. They offered their thoughts on how healthcare may change in the incoming Trump administration.
-
Digital health and big data will come of age in 2017
Data Collective Venture Capitalist Zachary Bogue says artificial intelligence will disrupt every industry
-
Ian Bremmer says Trump's absence from the World Economic Forum created an opportunity for China
Asia expert Ian Bremmer says China is concerned about a Trump presidency
-
Renault-Nissan Alliance CEO discusses automobile mega trends
Renault-Nissan Alliance CEO Carlos Ghosn tells CBS News what he believes to be the mega trends of automobiles this year and the importance of safe affordable autonomous cars.
-
Renault-Nissan Alliance CEO on auto manufacturing in Trump administration
Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault-Nissan Alliance, responds to GM's announcement of keeping manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and talks about future of automobiles in the Trump administration.
-
Bill Gates on the next great epidemic
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bill Gates announced his project called CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) has raised over $460 million. In an interview with CBS News, Gates discussed new challenges in fighting disease globally.
-
Bill Gates on how to "outsmart" global epidemics
World's richest man leads coaltion that aims to outpace emerging health crises by developing new vaccines in less than a year
-
U.S.-Russia relationship may be top question at Davos
Global elites at World Economic Forum debate the state of U.S. sanctions against Russia under incoming president Donald Trump
-
JPMorgan exec: U.S. is ready for higher interest rates
JPMorgan Chase International's Jacob Frenkel sees a stronger U.S. economy once federal regulations that he says stifle business are lifted.
-
Wall Street big sees irony in China leader's Davos speech
Jacob Frenkel of JPMorgan Chase International calls China president's defense of free trade at the 2017 World Economic Forum "meaningful" -- and ironic.
-
Trump's populism won't work, says former Treasury chief
Lawrence Summers argues that White House threats to companies that make products in Mexico could lead to job losses in U.S.
-
Russia waiting for "gift" from Trump, CEO says
Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder says that Russia will wait to retaliate against sanctions imposed by the Obama administration until President-elect Donald Trump acts.
-
VTB Bank president: Trump White House will boost Russian economy
VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin predicts that the Trump administration will clear up "problems" like sanctions and that Russia will experience steady economic growth.
-
Russian CEO appreciates Trump's "open position" on Russia
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev says that it's in the national interest of the U.S. to work well with Russia.
