The best way to handle your tax refund
GameChanger Stocks founder Hilary Kramer has the best financial tips for taxpayers who received a refund.
Tax day freebies: 1 cent Big Macs and free flights
Here's a sampling of the companies that are trying to take some sting out of the filing deadline
Is the U.S. tax code unfair?
With the tax deadline looming, the latest CBS News poll finds that a majority of Americans see the U.S. tax system as unfair. Fifty-six percent of those polled said the tax code is either somewhat unfair or quite unfair.
Which place sends most in taxes per person to Uncle Sam?
Hint: It’s a locale many politician love to heap scorn on
Owe back taxes? Collection agencies may have your number
IRS is using private debt collectors to go after delinquent taxpayers -- here's why Americans should be concerned
How to file for an extension on your taxes
Scared you won't make this year's April 18 deadline to file your tax returns? Don't despair. Jill Schlesinger explains what your options are, including how to arrange an extension.
Consumers pay for free tax prep sites with personal data
Access to consumer data helps companies like Credit Karma and H&R Block market other financial products
The Takeout preview: Tax breaks
Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett and Political Director Steve Chaggaris for "The Takeout".
What you need to know about new IRS debt collection program
IRS is allowing private debt collectors to call people who owe back taxes, which some say "makes absolutely no sense"
Advocates worry new IRS debt collection could lead to confusion for taxpayers
Over the years, the IRS has made many public service announcements warning taxpayers that they do not call to collect money. Now, that has changed, with the IRS allowing debt collectors to call people who owe back taxes. Jericka Duncan reports.
Here's a last-minute tax return checklist
As you scramble to file by this year's April 18 deadline, be sure you don't make these common mistakes
How tax credits can save you money
During tax season, people often leave money on the table by forgetting to claim one or more of the many credits they may qualify for. Jill Schlesinger offers tips on to use these tax breaks to save money this year.
10 ways to cut your tax bill
Trying to lower your taxes? Don't forget about these common -- but important -- strategies
Report: GOP split over border adjustment tax
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said last week that the president hasn't taken an official position on it yet
How to collect tax savings from donating a car
You'll have to be sure the charity getting your old wheels is "qualified" by the IRS -- but that's just the first rule
3 tax deductions that raise the chance of an audit
Even as the odds fall of getting audited, this trio can put you in the taxman’s crosshairs
Paul Ryan on why he's confident about tax reform
In an interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan discusses why he thinks "Obamacare taxes hurt the economy," and his constant conversations with the Trump administration about the proposed border adjustment tax.
Tax-friendly states for retirees
Making your money last in retirement is more important than ever, given longer lifespans and rising health care costs
A tax deadline looms for retirees with IRAs
You may need to take a "required minimum distribution" by Friday March 31 this year, instead of the usual April 1
Trump moving forward on tax reform after health care defeat
After failing to move forward with their Obamacare replacement plan, Republicans look to move on tax reform and infrastructure as the possibility of a government shutdown looms. Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post reporter, joined CBSN to talk through the president's agenda.
Undocumented immigrant's FB post on paying taxes draws social media ire
A young Argentinian woman posted her 1040 IRS form on Facebook to show that illegal immigrants also pay U.S. taxes
A high-stakes battle over free tax preparation
Companies have many ways to profit from such service, and several are fighting hard to keep the IRS itself out of it
Pay your income taxes by credit card? Um, no
You'll pay processing fees and interest charges and could max out your credit -- here's a better way to pay off a big tax bill
Little-known tax credit can deliver a 60 percent return
Low-income taxpayers have a nearly secret weapon for getting help to put money away for retirement
It's worth filing a return to get this tax credit
Yes, you can get back more in a refund than you actually paid in income taxes, but not if you don't file
