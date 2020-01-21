Watch live: Greta Thunberg speaks at Davos on "averting a climate apocalypse"

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is speaking Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She is delivering the opening remarks on a panel entitled "How to Save the Planet: Averting a Climate Catastrophe."

Thunberg, whose passionate activism sparked worldwide students protests against climate change, was named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. The 17-year-old has made headlines by pushing leaders in Congress, at the United Nations and across Europe to take more decisive action on the climate crisis — drawing fire from President Trump in the process.

Scheduled to join Thunberg on Tuesday's panel are Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs in China; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, president of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad; Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation; Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz SE; and moderator Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy managing editor of The New York Times.

Thunberg was also scheduled to take part in a panel at Davos with other youth activists on the topic of carbon emissions and how to harness the enthusiasm of the student activist movement to inspire change.

How to watch Greta Thunberg's Davos remarks