Concordia Cruise Disaster
Complete coverage of the wreck of the luxury cruise ship off the coast of Tuscany on January 13, 201
Latest
-
Costa Concordia captain sentenced for deadly wreck
Francesco Schettino, a "reckless idiot" according to prosecutors, had been accused of abandoning ship as it sank while most were still aboard
-
Costa Concordia verdict looms: "Reckless" captain to learn fate
Francesco Schettino accused of causing deadly shipwreck and abandoning liner when many on board were desperately trying to save themselves
-
Prosecutor: Shipwreck captain left victims "without even getting his shoes wet"
Prosecutors ask court to sentence Costa Concordia captain to 26 years in prison for the 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 people
-
Shipwreck captain: I wasn't trying to impress lover
In first court testimony about deadly Costa Concordia wreck, Francesco Schettino explains why he took liner close to shore
-
Workers find body while dismantling the Costa Concordia
Body of Indian waiter Russel Rebello discovered in a passenger's cabin on the eighth deck
-
Costa Concordia completes its final voyage
Tragic cruise liner eased into Genoa's port, where it will be scrapped after search for missing Indian waiter, the only body of 32 victims never found
-
Costa Concordia heads to port
Costa Concordia, the Italian cruise ship that sank off the coast of Italy in January 2012, is finally leaving her resting place. The ship is being towed to a port in Genoa, Italy, where it will be salvaged. Sabina Castelfranco reports from Giglio, Italy.
-
Costa Concordia making final voyage from disaster site
Cruise liner slowly being towed away from the tiny Italian island where it capsized more than two years ago, killing 32 people
-
Costa Concordia: Largest maritime salvage operation complete
Crews have finally completed the salvage and are towing the Costa Concorida to a scrapyard in Northern Italy. Work to remove the ship cost more than $2 billion. Norah O'Donnell reports.
-
Time-lapse: Costa Concordia raised from underwater platform
Time-lapse video shows the raising of the wrecked Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia from the underwater platform it has been resting on for the past year.
-
Costa Concordia cruise ship moved from tragic crash site
Off the coast of Italy, Costa Concordia is one step closer to being towed to its final resting place. The ship ran aground more than years ago, killing 32 people. Mark Phillips reports from Giglio, Italy.
-
Two and a half years later, Costa Concordia finally refloated
It took a massive operation and $1.5 billion to refloat the Costa Concordia cruise ship. The giant craft will now be towed 200 miles across open ocean before being scrapped. Mark Phillips reports.
-
Costa Concordia cruise ship to be scrapped
It took one small act of incompetence to wreck the cruise ship, but it's taken 2.5 years and about $1 billion to get to the point of refloating the wreck
-
Costa Concordia captain boards capsized cruise ship
For 1st time since disaster off Italy's coast left 32 people dead, Capt. Schettino allowed back on stricken vessel amid manslaughter probe
-
Costa Concordia: Two-years later, salvage effort continues
With the Costa Concordia’s massive salvage effort far from over, thieves could still be interested in what’s left on board
-
Concordia passengers allegedly ordered back to cabins post-crash
Two crew members testify they were ordered to tell passengers there had only been a blackout after the ship hit rocks; 32 eventually died
-
Moving Costa Concordia wreck may be as difficult as flipping it over
The Costa Concordia cruise ship is now resting on an underground platform of the coast of Italy after crews spent 19 hours turning it right-side-up. Mark Phillips has the story of a salvage operation 20 months in the making.
-
5 more bodies found in Concordia wreckage
The bodies were discovered under the hull of the Italian cruise ship; 30 bodies now found and only 2 remain missing
-
Costa Concordia capt. vows to take helm again
Disgraced Francesco Schettino returns to court to contest his dismissal, vows he will "certainly" command a ship again
-
Carnival CEO talks turning around cruise line
Travel editor Peter Greenberg reports on the new CEO of Carnival Cruise Lines and what he's trying to do to improve the company's image after the public relations nightmares of the Costa Concordia and the Triumph.
-
A world askew: Shooting the Costa Concordia
Rare and eerie images of the half-sunken passenger ship marooned off the coast of Tuscany
-
Memorial on anniversary of Costa Concordia disaster
On the one year anniversary of the Costa Concordia disaster, a memorial was held for the 32 people who died when the ship ran aground. As Allen Pizzey reports from Giglio, Italy.
-
Costa Concordia victims mark 1-year anniversary
Survivors of disaster and relatives of the dead join at the site of cruise liner run aground off Italy to remember 32 lives lost
-
The Costa Concordia, one year later
The wreckage of the capsized liner Costa Concordia still lies off the coast of Italy. Allen Pizzey reports on the salvage work to date and the memorial service to be held for those who were lost one year ago.
-
Cruise survivors get cold shoulder a year later
Costa Concordia company's chief executive tells survivors of 2012 shipwreck they're not invited to official anniversary ceremonies
Highlights
-
Lifting "60,000 tons of dead weight"
-
Proud to salvage the Costa Concordia
-
Costa Concordia survivors detail experience one year later
-
Supercomputers help salvage operation
-
Inside the Costa Concordia wreck
-
Fact sheet: The Costa Concordia cruise liner
-
Luxury cruise ship runs aground