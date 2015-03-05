CBS News' women on the front line
What drives some of our award-winning female news correspondents and producers to risk it all for the story?
Latest
-
Clarissa Ward on 4 years of civil war in Syria
"The world really left Syria to its own devices," says Ward, and with ISIS now the focus of attention, Bashar Assad continues his massacre "with impunity"
-
Gen. Martin Dempsey urges patience in fight against ISIS
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visited Baghdad a day after voicing frustration with Iraqi forces
-
Iran seen as critical in pushing ISIS out of Tikrit
"Iraqi forces alone, they cannot do this," said the governor of nearby Kirkuk
-
ISIS claims upper hand in fight for Iraq's cities
CBS News' Holly Williams visits the front line in the battle to reclaim major urban strongholds from the extremists
-
CBS News' women on the front line
To mark International Women's Day, we find out what drives some of our award-winning women correspondents and producers to risk it all for the story
-
"Drawn to stories that expose injustice"
CBS News correspondent Debora Patta and producer Sarah Carter have covered some of the most dangerous, heart-wrenching stories from Africa
-
"You can still see slivers of humanity"
CBS News producer Justine Redman says "the least we can do is show up and bear witness" to areas torn apart by war, poverty and disaster
-
"Americans need to know who those people are"
CBS News correspondent Holly Williams has dodged bullets on the front lines of the fight against ISIS to meet the people battling the militants
-
"It's so important to have that contrast"
CBS News correspondent Clarissa Ward has won two Emmy Awards for her work in Syria, but she tries not to get "bogged down"
-
"All bets are off in warzones"
CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer and Erin Lyall are no strangers to conflict zones, reporting from the Middle East to Ukraine
-
CBS News women on the front line: Justine Redman
Producer Justine Redman discusses why she feels reporting from war zones is so valuable and the behind-the-scenes challenges she faces in the field.
-
CBS News women on the front line: Debora Patta and Sarah Carter
Debora Patta and producer Sarah Carter discuss their experiences reporting on the kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls and how motherhood has impacted their work.
-
CBS News women on the front line: Clarissa Ward
Clarissa Ward discusses her time reporting in Syria and how keeping family and friends close helps her as a journalist.
-
CBS News women on the front line: Elizabeth Palmer and Erin Lyall
Elizabeth Palmer and producer Erin Lyall talk about the advantages of being a female journalist covering war and the not-so-glamorous parts of the job.
-
CBS News women on the front line: Holly Williams
Holly Williams addresses why covering the fight against ISIS is important to her and how she has managed to cross into Syria to report.
-
Former ISIS member explains why he left terror group
In an interview with CBS News, the former ISIS fighter explains what life was like under ISIS and why he ultimately decided to leave
-
No power or water in Ukrainian village, only despair
CBS News traveled to war-torn eastern Ukraine where villagers are being stranded by an onslaught of attacks from pro-Russian rebels
-
Attacks in Ukraine leave villagers stranded
CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from eastern Ukraine where some villages are being hard-hit by attacks from pro-Russian rebels. Where the Ukrainian government is able to help some areas, others are being left with no power or water.
-
"It's as if the world has forgotten us"
Outrage prompted by Boko Haram militants' abduction of schoolgirls has faded, but Nigeria's nightmare is only getting uglier
-
Working in Gaza: "Others should be so lucky"
CBS News producer Justine Redman explains how she and her colleagues manage to stay focused -- almost all of the time
-
Boko Haram militant: "You see the enemies among the children, it's acceptable to fire on all of them."
Member of the terror group responsible for the abduction of nearly 300 schoolgirls warns that more kidnappings are possible