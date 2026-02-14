American Jordan Stolz wins 2nd speedskating gold at Winter Olympics

Jordan Stolz won his 2nd Olympic speedskating gold medal on Saturday, becoming the first American since 1980 to win two gold medals in the sport.

He placed first in the 500-meter event. He previously earned a gold medal in the 1,000-meter event, marking the first time an American medaled in the race since 2010.

Stolz will compete in two more events in Milan: The 1,500-meter race on Thursday and the mass start next Saturday. Stolz previously told CBS News that he expects his future events to be "some of the best races I've had all year."

"That's what I'm looking for," Stolz said on Wednesday.

Stolz has set a number of speedskating records. He holds the record for fastest 1,000-meter skate and is a two-time world champion at the distance. He went 5-for-5 in the World Cup circuit this season in the same event.

He also skates professionally for the Dutch speedskating team, Albert Heijn Zaanlander. Speedskating is a popular sport in the Netherlands. Stolz told CBS News before the Milan Cortina Winter Games that he hopes to help bring speedskating to the U.S.

He previously competed at the Beijing Games in 2022 as a 17-year-old, where he came in 14th in the 1,000 and 13th in the 500.