Attacks in Ukraine leave villagers stranded

CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from eastern Ukraine where some villages are being hard-hit by attacks from pro-Russian rebels. Where the Ukrainian government is able to help some areas, others are being left with no power or water.
