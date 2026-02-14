U.S. strikes 30 ISIS targets in Syria as it continues "relentless military pressure" on terrorist network

Ten U.S. military strikes in Syria hit more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria earlier this month, as it continues "relentless military pressure" on the terrorist network there, U.S. Central Command announced Saturday.

CENTCOM, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East, said U.S. forces hit ISIS infrastructures and weapons storage targets between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12.

U.S. forces continued strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria. U.S. Central Command

The strikes were part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched in retaliation for an ISIS ambush that killed Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and an interpreter in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13.

President Trump vowed "very serious retaliation" in a Truth Social post after the ambush.

On Dec. 19, the U.S. launched airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria in retaliation. More than 70 targets were hit in those strikes, a U.S. official told CBS News at the time.

In January, U.S. forces killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who authorities said was a leader affiliated with Al-Qaeda, allegedly directly connected with the ISIS gunman accused of the deadly ambush.

"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement at the time. "There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you."

More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and more than 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been hit during the operation, CENTCOM said on Saturday.

On Friday, U.S. military forces completed the transfer of thousands of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq, where they are expected to stand trial in the future.

CENTCOM said that the transfer that began on Jan. 21 saw U.S. forces transporting more than 5,700 adult male ISIS suspects from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody.

The prisoners were transferred to Iraq at the request of Baghdad — a move welcomed by the U.S.-led coalition that had for years fought against ISIS.

"We appreciate Iraq's leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security," Cooper said.

It's not clear if any of the prisoners have been charged with specific crimes or even been confirmed as ISIS members.