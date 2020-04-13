Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president

Bernie Sanders threw his support behind Joe Biden in a livestream event Monday afternoon, a move to unite the Democratic Party ahead of the nomination. As the two men spoke over Periscope, viewers reacted by floating small hearts onto the screen and commenting in real time, a strange new reality of campaigning in the age of a pandemic.

"We need you in the White House," Sanders said.

Biden said Sanders' endorsement meant a "great deal" to him personally. The two men have sparred significantly during the 2020 campaign, and less than two months ago, Sanders looked perhaps the most likely to win the nomination.

Still, Sanders said when he suspended his campaign that he would remain on the ballot, and look to accrue delegates heading into the nomination.

Biden and Sanders plan to create multiple policy task forces related to coronavirus and the economy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.