Live updates: Democratic debate featuring Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will face off in the 11th Democratic debate on Sunday night after a week capped with increasing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic across the country. CNN announced last week the debate would no longer have an audience and would be moved from Phoenix to Washington, D.C.
Earlier this week, both Biden and Sanders faulted the Trump administration for lack of response on testing for coronavirus.
Sunday's debate is the first time Biden and Sanders will go head-to-head on the debate stage. The last debate, held on February 25, featured Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer — all of whom have since dropped out of the race.
At the last debate, all the Democrats tried to stop Sanders' momentum after he won New Hampshire and Nevada and led in the popular vote in Iowa. Now Biden is leading Sanders in delegates after sweeping South Carolina, winning 10 out of 14 states on Super Tuesday and strong wins in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri.
Sanders hosts fireside chat
On Saturday night, Sanders hosted a virtual "fireside chat" from his Burlington, Vermont home, moderated by his campaign manager Faiz Shakir. He urged Americans to "stand together" during the coronavirus crisis.
"Keep the faith on this one, these are tough times but we will get through this," Sanders said. "Let us understand that if there was ever a moment in history when we are in this together for all kinds of reason, this is that moment. Let's stand together. Let's have history look back on this moment and say, wow, despite who is the president the American people stood up and did the right thing, cared about each other, loved each other, made sure that we all got through this together."
Sanders said he was looking forward to a more substantive discussion on health care, campaign funding, and criminal justice.
— Cara Korte and Caroline Linton
Democratic strategist: What Sanders needs to do before dropping out of the race
Sanders' decision not to drop out of the presidential race, despite Biden's large delegate lead, may have more to do with his supporters than his belief that he can actually win the nomination. Democratic strategist and CBS News analyst Jamal Simmons compared Sanders' base to a "tiger," and said that the senator needs to calm his fervent supporters before ending his campaign.
"I think that Bernie Sanders is riding a tiger. And that tiger has fangs, and teeth, and they come after anybody that gets in their way," Simmons told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on "The Takeout" podcast. Sanders needs to wind down his campaign "in a way that [the] tiger doesn't turn on him or on the rest of the party and does do real damage," Simmons explained.
Simmons also said that Sanders supporters need to "process their grief" about the likelihood that the Vermont senator probably does not have a viable path to the Democratic nomination.
Sanders argues coronavirus proves the need for Medicare for All
Sanders argued Friday that the coronavirus crisis shows why Medicare for All is needed. He said that through this crisis, more Americans will be convinced that a single-payer system would make crises like this more manageable if everyone has health care.
Sanders took questions on Friday. CBS News asked if there had been any conversations between the Democratic National Committee and his campaign about potentially postponing primaries. Sanders said delaying elections should not be done "willy nilly" but the decision lies with public health officials.
The senator confessed that the outbreak has "significantly impacted the campaign" but is hopeful that his strong online presence will bolster support in this odd time.
He added that he personally feels good and has not been in contact with anyone who has shown symptoms related to the coronavirus.