Bernie Sanders will remain in presidential race after primary losses

Bernie Sanders is not dropping out of the presidential race, he told reporters Wednesday after significant losses in primaries on Tuesday evening. Although Sanders won the North Dakota primary and Washington state remains a toss-up, Joe Biden was the victor in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri on Tuesday, expanding his delegate lead.

Sanders began his speech by emphasizing his commitment to defeating President Trump.

"In my view, he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot. He must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to defeat him," Sanders said about the president. He acknowledged that his campaign had suffered on losses on Tuesday, but argued that "we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country," pointing to support for his progressive positions.

"It is not just the ideological debate that our progressive movement is winning. We are winning the generational debate," Sanders said, noting that the majority of people under 40 were supporting his campaign.

"Today I say to the Democratic establishment: in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country," Sanders continued. He also said that he was losing the argument on "electability" to Biden.

He then said he would debate Biden on Sunday, and went through a list of questions he had for Biden on topics like health care, climate change, criminal justice and education.

Sanders concluded by reiterating his primary goal of defeating Mr. Trump in November.

"On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal," Sanders said.

Sanders did not speak to supporters on Tuesday evening, after canceling a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The loss in Michigan in particular is a significant blow for Sanders, since he narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in a surprise upset in the state's 2016 Democratic primary.

Biden, Sanders and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are the only three candidates remaining in the race. Several former candidates have endorsed Biden in the past week, including Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang.

In a speech Tuesday evening, Biden made an overture to Sanders and his supporters, indicating that he will be seeking their support as he continues to rack up primary victories.

"I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and passion," Biden said. "Together, we'll defeat Donald Trump."

As of Wednesday morning, Biden held the lead with 832 delegates to Sanders' 675 delegates. A candidate needs to win 1,991 of the party's delegates to secure the Democratic Party's nomination.