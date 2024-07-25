Breaking is the new Olympic sensation. Here's more on its New York City roots.

"Breaking" is breaking down barriers at the Paris Olympics "Breaking" is breaking down barriers at the Paris Olympics 02:07

NEW YORK -- A form of dancing known as Breaking is breaking down barriers at the Olympics.

It has been introduced for the first time in Paris and has countless excited about what it will mean for its future.

While it's the newest sport for the worldwide competition, it's not new to the general public.

Breaking training is no joke

The dance form originated in New York City back in the late 1960s.

Kelly Peters, the co-founder of the hip hop dance studio Brickhouse NYC, said the dancers, known as "B-Boys" and "B-Girls," are just like any other athlete.

"They're training just as hard as the gymnast out there doing flips," said Peters, who has been offering classes for more than 15 years. "I hope what comes of this is our B-Boys get a chance to live out their dreams in the same way our BMXers and our snowboarders."

It has been paying off for B-Boy Gabriel Alvarez, who quit his full-time job to start up his company Emphasis Entertainment, dancing at gigs.

"Income from Breaking was way more than what I was making at my regular job," Alvarez said.

However, he said he was shocked when his favorite thing to do made it to the Olympics and is proud to witness history.

"I always understood the impact that this dance had on people, but I didn't really, couldn't image it would get to that Olympic level," Alvarez said.

"I really enjoy that adrenaline rush"

Zakhele Grabowski has the dance moves, with the energy to match it.

"I guess in the sense, euphoria, definitely very freeing," the 18-year-old said.

And the 18-year-old New York City resident, an up-and-coming B-Boy, brought his talents to train with Olympic coaches as a member of Teen Team USA.

"I really enjoy that adrenaline rush. For me, it's really amazing and fun," Grabowski said.

He said he's looking forward to watching some his idols, like Queens resident Sunny Choi, perform in Paris.

Choi spoke with CBS New York years after Breaking was finally approved for the Olympics.

"I can come here and kind of let go and have fun and push myself physically," Choi said.