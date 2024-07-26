How many athletes compete in the Olympics and more details by the numbers for the 2024 Paris Games

What to know about the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

This year, athletes from 184 countries will take to the world stage to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will unfold over a two-week period between July 26 and Aug. 11.

Together these athletes represent 206 National Olympic Committees, the organizational vehicle for countries at the Games.

Here's more about the athletes of the 2024 Paris Games, by the numbers.

How many total athletes usually compete in the Olympics?

The number of athletes fluctuates each year, and depends on whether it's they're competing in the Summer or Winter Games. The Olympic Winter Games typically have around 2,900 athletes from 80 national committees, according to Olympics.com, while the Summer Games tend to amass a larger crowd.

Over the years, the number of athletes in the summer games has steadily increased. Since the 1996 Atlanta Games, the number of participants has surpassed 10,000. That's a big jump from the 1924 Paris Olympics, when just over 3,000 people competed.

The Rio Olympics in 2016 holds the record for the most athletes at the Summer Games: 11,238.

How many total athletes are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Around 10,500 athletes are set to take part in the Paris Games, plus coaches and team officials.

These athletes compete not as countries, but as members of "National Olympic Committees." This year, there are 206 committees.

Russia and Belarus were banned from competing due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but athletes from those countries will still compete as "Individual Neutral Athletes" under a neutral flag.

Thirty-seven athletes will compete as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

Which country has the most athletes competing in the Paris Games?

At 593 athletes, the United States will have the largest presence at the Olympics. Trailing the U.S. is France, with 572 athletes, and future Games host Australia, with 460 athletes.

On the opposite end of the scale, four countries – Belize, Liechtenstein, Nauru and Somalia – are sending just one athlete each to compete at the Olympics.

Which country has the most athletes per capita in the 2024 Olympics?

Among countries with populations exceeding 1 million, Slovenia ranked first. For countries with populations below 1 million, the Cook Islands came out on top.

How many athletes are on the US Olympic team?



The United States is sending a total of 593 athletes to the Olympics who will compete in more than 30 sports ranging from badminton to breaking.

