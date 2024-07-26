See the next Olympics locations for 2026, 2028 and more future games

As the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off in Paris, plans — and anticipation — are already building for future Winter and Summer Games. Host cities for the upcoming Olympics in 2026 and 2028 have already been announced.

The Paris decision was made in 2017, giving the city years to prepare for the Games. Host cities are decided during International Olympic Committee elections.

Where will the next Winter Olympics be held in 2026?

The 2026 Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, in Italy, from Feb. 6-22. There's already a countdown clock on the Games website. Events will also take place in Bormio and Livigno in Valtellina, Predazzo and Tesero in Val di Fiemme, Anterselva/Antholz and Verona.

Cortina d'Ampezzo had been awarded the 1944 Games, but they were canceled because of World War II. The Olympics were eventually held there in 1956. Rome and Turin have also previously hosted Olympic events.

Where will the next Summer Olympics be held in 2028?

The next Summer Games, in 2028, will take place in Los Angeles from July 14-30. This will mark a return to California for the Games: L.A. hosted the Olympics in 1984 and in 1932. It will be the city's first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

The city was picked as the 2028 host back in 2017. In the years since, new professional sports stadiums and arenas have been built or are currently under construction, according to the official 2028 Olympics website.

"LA28's updated venue plan will provide the ideal Hollywood stage for the world's top athletes, and choosing from spectacular existing venues, wherever they are, rather than building new permanent or temporary stadiums, achieves more than $150 million in savings and new revenue to help maintain a balanced budget," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a June news release.

Some events will be held outside of Los Angeles. Canoe Slalom and Softball events will take place in Oklahoma City because L.A. does not have suitable venues. Equestrian and Para Equestrian competitions will be held in Temecula, CA.

Where will the 2030 Winter Olympics be held?

The 2030 Winter Olympics will be held in the French Alps, the International Olympic Committee announced shortly before the 2024 Paris Games officially kicked off. Members of the committee in Paris for the Games held a vote while there to decide on the location.

Most ice sport events will be held in Nice.

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the committee for its confidence in the country and its mountains.

Where will the 2032 Summer Olympics be held?

The Olympics will take place in Brisbane, Australia in 2032. The city was picked in 2021. The Brisbane Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2032, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, according to the Brisbane 2032 official website.

Australia has twice previously hosted the Games: Sydney, Australia hosted the Olympics in 2000 and in 1956, the Games were held in Melbourne.

"We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia," Scott Morrison, prime minister at the time of the 2021 announcement, has previously said.

The 2032 Olympics will be hosted across 11 regions, covering three states, with the majority of events taking place in Brisbane. Co-host Cities include Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Scenic Rim, Redland Bay, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Cairns, Townsville, Sydney and Melbourne.

Where will the 2034 Winter Olympics be held?

Just before the official start of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, officials announced the Winter Games would return to the U.S. in 2034. Salt Lake City, Utah, was chosen as the 2034 host city for the Olympic Winter Games, promising "an exceptional experience for athletes and visitors, in state-of-the-art venues."

"Back on home soil," Team USA posted on social media. "Team USA is honored to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to the U.S. in 2034."

How are Olympics locations decided?

Members of the International Olympic Committee pick the host locations for the Olympics. Host cities are elected during a secret ballot vote.

Bids from host cities include information on how cities plan to use existing and temporary venues. There's a focus on reducing the cost of hosting and making the games more sustainable.

Interested cities first reach out to their National Olympic Committees. Countries do not participate in the Olympic Games, but rather athletes from National Olympic Committees recognized by the International Olympic Committee compete. The National Olympic Committee then works with the International Olympic Committee on the bid.

The Olympics can be held in any country with a National Olympic Committee.

Where have the Olympics been held in the past?

The Summer Olympics, also known as the Games of the Olympiad, have been hosted in 23 cities and 20 countries. The Olympic Winter Games have been hosted in 21 cities and 13 countries. While the origins of the Olympics date back more than 2,000 years, the first Olympics of the modern era were held in Athens in April 1896. The second Games were hosted by Paris in 1900.

St. Louis in the U.S. was the third host, in 1904. St. Louis saw the first Games with gold, silver and bronze medals.

The first Winter Games were held in Chamonix, France, in 1924.

It took until the 2022 Beijing Games for a city to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The Olympics website keeps information on host cities and regions for the Summer Games, Winter Games, youth Olympics and Paralympics dating back more than a century.

Athens - 1896



Paris - 1900

St. Louis - 1904

London - 1908

Stockholm - 1912

Antwerp - 1920

Chamonix - 1924

Paris - 1924

Amsterdam - 1928

St. Moritz - 1928

Los Angeles - 1932

Lake Placid - 1932

Berlin - 1936

Garmisch-Partenkirchen - 1936

London - 1948

St. Mortiz - 1948

Helsinki - 1952

Oslo - 1952

Melbourne - 1956

Cortina d'Ampezzo - 1956

Rome - 1960

Squaw Valley - 1960

Tokyo - 1964

Innsbruck - 1964

Mexico City - 1968

Grenoble - 1968

Munich - 1972

Sapporo - 1972

Montreal - 1976

Innsbruck - 1976

Moscow - 1980

Lake Placid - 1980

Los Angeles - 1984

Sarajevo - 1984

Seoul - 1988

Calgary - 1988

Barcelona - 1992

Albertville - 1992

Lillehammer - 1994

Atlanta - 1996

Nagano - 1998

Sydney - 2000

Salt Lake City - 2002

Athens - 2004

Turin - 2006

Beijing - 2008

Vancouver - 2010

Singapore - 2010

Innsbruck - 2012

London - 2012

Nanjing - 2014

Sochi - 2014

Lillehammer - 2016

Rio - 2016

PyeongChang - 2018

Buenos Aires - 2018

Lausanne - 2020

Tokyo - 2020

Beijing - 2022

Gangwon - 2024

Paris - 2024