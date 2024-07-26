How to watch the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremony today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This photograph shows the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower ahead of the traditional fireworks marking the annual Bastille Day in Paris, on July 14, 2024. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Take a trip up the Seine River without leaving home for the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony. While Olympic opening ceremonies have traditionally kicked off from stadiums, the Paris Summer Games will begin with the collection of international athletes floating up the Seine, which runs through the heart of Paris. In another first, spectators need no admission to watch the opening ceremony in person.

Whether you're showing up in person or watching from home, it's never been easier to enjoy the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony. Keep reading to find out how.

How and when to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony

The Summer Olympics opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT). The opening ceremony will be broadcast on NBC, with coverage starting at noon ET. An enhanced encore will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the opening ceremony, it's easy to watch the opening ceremony if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching the Olympics opening ceremony are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network.

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, one of the most cost-effective ways to the opening ceremony is through a subscription to Sling TV.

The cable TV replacement option offers packages that include your local NBC station starting at $45 per month, or $70 for two months (special prepay offer). You also get access to E! and USA Network (including 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K resolution).



You can also catch the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the NBA Summer League and almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after three-day free trial.

Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch the opening ceremony airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is currently $56 with coupon at Amazon, reduced from $70.

2024 Summer Olympic Games schedule: Key dates

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Below are key dates for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. For more information on how to watch every Olympic event this summer, tap here.

Key dates for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Olympic Village Opens: July 13

Torch Relay in Paris: July 20 - July 26

Gymnastics: July 27 - August 5

Swimming: July 27 - August 4

Track and Field: August 1 - August 11

Breaking: August 9 and 10

Basketball: July 28 - August 9

Soccer: July 24 - August 10

Cycling (Track): August 1 - August 5

Volleyball: July 28 - August 11

Closing Ceremony: August 11

How will the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony work?



The 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony will consist of boats for each national designation traveling up the Seine through the center of Paris. Going from east to west, 10,500 athletes will cross through Paris before finally landing in front of the Trocadéro, where the remainder of the opening ceremony will take place.

Who's Performing at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

While Olympic organizers are keeping the official line up of opening ceremony performers to themselves, rumors include Celine Dion, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter all making appearances. Incroyable!