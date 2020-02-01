Dems make closing arguments ahead of caucuses
2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their closing arguments ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Adam Brewster and Musadiq Bidar join CBSN to break it all down.
After over 2,200 candidate events, we're down to the final weekend before the nation's first voting contest, the Iowa caucuses.
With the Iowa caucus set for Monday, here's a look at the five things you should know before the start of the official nomination contests
On Monday night, Iowa will officially kick off the presidential nominating process with its first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa held a "mock caucus" Tuesday night for college students. The exercise is designed to prepare young voters for how the process is supposed to work. The Iowa caucuses will be held on February 3. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe was there.
If you're looking for a refresher on how the caucuses work, or perhaps planning to caucus for the first time, we've put together a step-by-step look at the process.
Impeachment manager Adam Schiff and 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg join us this Sunday
