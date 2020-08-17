How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention
The Democratic National Convention will take place virtually August 17-20, with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night. Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.
The list of speakers includes Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday and former President Obama on Wednesday. Biden will accept the nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware, rather than traveling to Milwaukee.
CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day all week, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:30 p.m. ET, tune in for an advance of each night's convention speakers, and again at 11 p.m. ET for post-convention analysis.
From 10-11 p.m. ET each night, CBSN and CBS television stations will simulcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
Coverage will include reporting from CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondents and campaign reporters, plus the latest on the state of the race from CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. Reporters from around the country will provide perspectives as part of CBSN's "Local Matters" series.
Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.
How to watch the Democratic National Convention
- What: Democratic National Convention
- Date: Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20, 2020
- Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Convention speakers live: 9-11 p.m. ET
- Convention coverage simulcast on CBSN and CBS stations: 10-11 p.m. ET
- Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET
- Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
CBS News' weeklong coverage will include "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson and CBS News contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez, with ongoing perspective on CBSN from a range of political strategists, including Joel Payne, Antjuan Seawright and Lynda Tran.
Special convention night coverage includes: Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook, Democratic strategist Joel Payne, and former 2016 Marco Rubio campaign manager Terry Sullivan.
Here is who is slated to speak each day of the Democratic National Convention:
Monday
In order of appearance
- Congressman Bennie Thompson, convention chair
- Reverend Gabriel Salguero, president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition
- Gwen Moore, convention sergeant-at-arms
- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser
- Performance by singer Leon Bridges
- Congressman James Clyburn
- Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Kristin Urquiza, whose father died from COVID-19
- Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives
- Performance by Maggie Rogers
- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Christine Whitman, Republican former governor of New Jersey
- Meg Whitman, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard
- Susan Molinari, Republican former congresswoman
- John Kasich, Republican former governor of Ohio
- Senator Doug Jones
- Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former 2020 presidential candidates
- Congressman Cedric Richmond
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Former first lady Michelle Obama
- Performance by Billy Porter and Stephen Stills
- Reverend Dr. Jerry Young
Tuesday
- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former second lady Jill Biden
Wednesday
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Former President Barack Obama
Thursday
- Senator Cory Booker
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- The Biden family
- Former Vice President Joe Biden