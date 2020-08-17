How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place virtually August 17-20, with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night. Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

The list of speakers includes Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday and former President Obama on Wednesday. Biden will accept the nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware, rather than traveling to Milwaukee.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day all week, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:30 p.m. ET, tune in for an advance of each night's convention speakers, and again at 11 p.m. ET for post-convention analysis.

From 10-11 p.m. ET each night, CBSN and CBS television stations will simulcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

Coverage will include reporting from CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondents and campaign reporters, plus the latest on the state of the race from CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. Reporters from around the country will provide perspectives as part of CBSN's "Local Matters" series.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

CBS News' weeklong coverage will include "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson and CBS News contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez, with ongoing perspective on CBSN from a range of political strategists, including Joel Payne, Antjuan Seawright and Lynda Tran.

Special convention night coverage includes: Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook, Democratic strategist Joel Payne, and former 2016 Marco Rubio campaign manager Terry Sullivan.

Here is who is slated to speak each day of the Democratic National Convention:

Monday

In order of appearance

Congressman Bennie Thompson, convention chair

Reverend Gabriel Salguero, president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition



Gwen Moore, convention sergeant-at-arms



Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser

Performance by singer Leon Bridges



Congressman James Clyburn

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Kristin Urquiza, whose father died from COVID-19



Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives



Performance by Maggie Rogers

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Christine Whitman, Republican former governor of New Jersey



Meg Whitman, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard



Susan Molinari, Republican former congresswoman



John Kasich, Republican former governor of Ohio

Senator Doug Jones



Senator Catherine Cortez Masto



Senator Amy Klobuchar



Former 2020 presidential candidates

Congressman Cedric Richmond

Senator Bernie Sanders

Former first lady Michelle Obama



Performance by Billy Porter and Stephen Stills

Reverend Dr. Jerry Young



Tuesday

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former second lady Jill Biden

Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Governor Tony Evers

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Senator Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama

Thursday