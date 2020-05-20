Biden inches closer to nomination with Oregon primary win

CBS News projects Joe Biden will win the Oregon Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night. CBS News estimates the win puts Biden at 1,514 total national delegates so far.

Biden is still 477 delegates short of the 1,991 needed to secure the nomination, but seven states, including Maryland and Pennsylvania, will hold primaries June 2. Biden has been running virtually unopposed since early April when Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign.

President Trump won the Republican Primary.

Georgia and Kentucky were originally scheduled to hold their primaries Tuesday night as well, but both were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon's primary was held using mail-in ballots.