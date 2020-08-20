How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention – Day 4

Joe Biden takes center stage Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention as he officially accepts his party's nomination for president. The fourth and final night of the convention will feature speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:30 p.m. ET, tune in ahead of each night's convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 11 p.m. ET with post-convention analysis.

From 10-11 p.m. ET, CBS television stations will broadcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

The first night of the convention featured an impassioned speech by former first lady Michelle Obama, who urged Americans to "vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it." Senator Bernie Sanders called for his progressive supporters to unify behind the Biden-Harris ticket, and blasted President Trump's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed."

Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton headlined the proceedings on Tuesday.

Wednesday night featured vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and a speech by former President Barack Obama urging the nation to rally behind his former VP.

Here is who is slated to speak on the last night of the Democratic National Convention:

Thursday

