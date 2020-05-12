Democrats vote to allow delegates to attend convention remotely

The Rules Committee of the Democratic National Committee voted to advance a plan allowing delegates to attend the August nominating convention remotely or "by means that allow for appropriate social distancing," an acknowledgement that the nation may still be engaging in active measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in August. The resolution will now go to the full DNC, roughly 447 members, for a vote via vote by mail.

The resolution needs majority support from the full DNC to officially pass.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez addressed members of the Rules committee on the party's conference call and said after the committee vote, "It is my expectation and hope that we will have an exciting and inspiring convention in August in Milwaukee," adding, "Now, does this mean that a precise format has been decided? No."

But he said the resolution would enable the party to "adapt and plan" so that each delegate can do the business of the party without risking his or her health, whether that's "in person or by other means to allow for social distancing."

The resolution gives the Democratic National Convention Committee the authority to make any changes it deems necessary to ensure convention goers are safe without asking the Rules Committee first.

The committee also approved waivers that allow five states to hold primaries after the party's original June 9 deadline and keep their delegates. Those states are: Kentucky, New York, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana.

The move is the latest sign that the quadrennial tradition of packing diehard activists into an arena to hear from the party's presidential nominee is likely to be scrapped, if not significantly curtailed.

Democrats are currently scheduled to gather the week of August 17 in Milwaukee. The party has already postponed the convention by a month after party leaders expressed concern about asking delegates to travel in July when infection rates are set to vary nationwide.

The Republican National Committee and President Trump's re-election campaign hav announced no plans to curtail its proceedings. The convention organizing committee recently hired a physician to help advise them on how to hold the gathering amid the pandemic.