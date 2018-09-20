2018 Midterm Elections
Voting machines are vulnerable to hackers
Cybersecurity experts say the goal is to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system.
-
Some of the most interesting House races to watch
From New York to Colorado, incumbent Republicans are facing a challenge in November
-
Brett Kavanaugh confirmation battle emerges as key election issue
"They understand the politics of ramming the guy through and that silencing this woman would blemish the whole thing"
-
New timeline option gives Twitter users more control ahead of midterm elections
Twitter announced that they will introduce a new setting allowing users to switch from a timeline with most relevant tweets, to the original Twitter model with most recent tweets. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN with the impact of these changes on the upcoming midterm elections.
-
Georgia judge rules in favor of using electronic ballots
The judge found that scrapping its electronic voting machines in favor of paper ballots for the midterm elections was too risky
-
After primaries, here are ten questions
These are some of the things to look for over the next 50 days before Election Day
-
Nevada's Jacky Rosen's new ad shows latest Democratic push for health care in 2018
Rosen responds to challenge by incumbent Sen. Dean Heller to compare their records on health care
-
Obama stumps for Democrat Richard Cordray in Ohio
The former president is taking an active role in the midterm elections
-
How to hack the midterm election with social media
Coordinated social media influence campaigns may be the most effective method of meddling with elections
-
New Hampshire voters hope to turn gov's mansion blue in November
Democrats on Tuesday nominated a former state senator who emphasized her single-mom background as governor and a gay man who worked his way up through local politics as their nominee for Congress
-
Report: Top Republicans worried about midterm Senate races
The New York Times reports that top Republicans are concerned about losing some traditionally GOP seats in November's midterm elections. Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest details.
-
Obama back on the trail to campaign for Democratic candidates
Former President Obama is on the trail campaigning for Democrats ahead of November's midterm elections. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns compared the impact Mr. Obama has on potential voters to President Trump's.
-
RNC chair: GOP has 50-50 odds of keeping the House
"Remember in the midterms it's the party that's turning out their base," said McDaniel
-
DNC chair: "Democracy is on the ballot" in 2018 midterms
Perez said the Democratic Party is "organizing everywhere" and fielding "great candidates" across the country
-
Obama slams Trump White House in scathing speech
Former President Barack Obama broke with tradition Friday by calling out President Trump -- by name -- and telling students at the University of Illinois that democracy is at stake in the midterm elections. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.
-
Ohio Gov. John Kasich invokes McCain, implores Americans to "vote for the person" over party
Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich, remembers his friend John McCain, and says that the Republican Party is "worth fighting for" in the midterm elections.
-
Amid criticism, GOP candidates are now talking about health care on campaign trail
Democrats have been highlighting health care leading up to the midterm elections, as Republicans touted the tax cut they passed last year
-
There could be a record number of women senators after 2018
More women are running for the Senate this year than ever before
-
How polling works and what it says about America
A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll puts the Democrats in a better position than Republicans to gain control of the House in November's midterm elections, but many contests are still considered toss ups. Analyzing poll numbers is the specialty of Anthony Salvanto, CBS News director of elections and surveys. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new book, "Where Did You Get This Number? A Pollster's Guide to Making Sense of the World."
-
Poll: Democrats in stronger position to take the House
The CBS News Battleground Tracker House model shows Democrats poised to win 222 seats if the election were held today
-
What female Virginia voters think of women in politics
Moderator Margaret Brennan speaks with five Virginia women to hear their thoughts on the increase in female candidates running for office in the 2018 midterm elections.
-
Millennial women inspired to take active role in politics
We've teamed up with Refinery29 for our My Vote series. We polled millennial women voters to explore their potential impact on the upcoming midterm elections. About one-third of women ages 18 to 35 say headlines over the past year motivated them to become more engaged in politics. But only 30 percent of millennial women say they will definitely vote in the midterms this fall. We followed two politically active millennial women on opposite sides of the aisle to learn what motivates them.
-
Millennial women on health care: Is it a privilege or a right?
"CBS This Morning" teamed up with digital media company Refinery29 for "M(Y) Vote," a series exploring the impact of millennial women on the upcoming midterm elections. As part of the series, Alex Wagner sat down with a group of Republican and Democratic women voters from Pennsylvania, all of whom plan on voting in November. In this excerpt of their conversation, they discuss their feelings on America's health care system.
-
Millennial women on Trump: "Twilight Zone" vs. "promises kept"
"CBS This Morning" teamed up with digital media company Refinery29 for "M(Y) Vote," a series exploring the impact of millennial women on the upcoming midterm elections. As part of the series, Alex Wagner sat down with a group of Republican and Democratic women voters from Pennsylvania, all of whom plan on voting in November. In this excerpt of their conversation, they discuss "fake news" and how they feel President Trump is doing as president.
-
How millennial voters will impact November midterms
CBS News teamed up with Refinery29 to focus on young women voters between the ages of 18-35. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News director of elections and surveys, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with a look at the issues that matter most to this group, and their views on President Trump. They also discussed Salvanto's upcoming book, "Where Did You Get This Number? A Pollster's Guide to Making Sense of the World."
Highlights
-
-
-
Why voting machines in the U.S. are easy targets for hackers
-
Democratic midterm wave is possible, but not guaranteed, says CBS News elections director
-
CBS News' Anthony Salvanto: Democratic wave is "a toss up" in midterms
-
Democrats closing in on reliable GOP seat in Ohio special election Tuesday
-
-
Democrat in Ohio special election has momentum in "tight race"
-
Michigan primaries include hotly contested governor's race
-
Why Democrats will have a hard time winning the Senate this year
-
-
-
-
-
