Millennial women inspired to take active role in politics

We've teamed up with Refinery29 for our My Vote series. We polled millennial women voters to explore their potential impact on the upcoming midterm elections. About one-third of women ages 18 to 35 say headlines over the past year motivated them to become more engaged in politics. But only 30 percent of millennial women say they will definitely vote in the midterms this fall. We followed two politically active millennial women on opposite sides of the aisle to learn what motivates them.