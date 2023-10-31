Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This memory foam massaging chair cushion is 25% off ahead of Black Friday

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

262m-17ae0961-e1e6-4240-898b-d5fa8a3c2215.jpg
Snailax via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Katie McGee discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes

screen-shot-2023-10-30-at-1-49-52-pm.png
Debbie Meyer via CBS Deals

These BPA-free reusable food storage containers are designed to help extend the life of fruits, vegetables, baked goods and snacks. These dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe containers can be stored on a countertop, in a fridge or in a pantry. Get a set for 35% off at CBS Deals. 

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes, $18 and up (regularly $30 and up)

$18 and up at CBS Deals

Snailax Memory Foam Massage Chair Cushion

1.jpg
Snailax via CBS Deals

This massaging cushion combines memory foam with built-in heating elements and a customized massage experience with Shiatsu, rolling, spot and vibration options. Get it now for 25% off at CBS Deals. 

Snailax Memory Foam Massage Chair Cushion, $53 (regularly $70)

$53 at CBS Deals

Rush Charge GaN45 Charger

gan45copy-d86e69ab-25ae-49cf-a2c9-3886ee005fcb.jpg
Rush Charge via CBS Deals

This portable charger is designed with up to 45W fast charging for most USB-powered devices. According to the brand, it can charge an iPhone 13 up to three times faster than the original 5W charger. Get one for 50% off now. 

Rush Charge GaN45 Charger, $25 (regularly $50)

$25 at CBS Deals

myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad or Camera

5ce077cd-8ad1-455d-b76d-08df14847141.jpg
Chamberlain Group via CBS Deals

MyQ smart home technology by Chamberlain Group is designed to help homeowners monitor, control and secure their garage door from anywhere. This device works with the myQ app to help you remotely view who is coming and going from your garage. Get it now for 44% off. 

myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad or Camera, $45 and up (regularly $80 and up)

$45 and up at CBS Deals

More content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 10:11 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.