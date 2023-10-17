This half-price Instant air fryer is the perfect quick holiday meal solution for busy families

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Instant via Amazon

Need a helping hand with all the holiday cooking to come? We suggest you consider an air fryer this Thanksgiving (and Christmas), such as the 4.7-star-rated Instant Pot Vortex Plus. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $70 -- almost half off its $130 list price.

The 4-quart Instant Pot Vortex boasts six features: It can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. It's a space-saving solution for cooking up crispy holiday appetizers without needing an extra range burner or space in your full-size oven. (This air fryer heats to 400 degrees.) And because this air fryer preheats quickly and cooks food faster than a traditional oven, you can use it to make a main course in less time than usual, or use it to make a gourmet-quality side dish in minutes.

Once you have a few favorite air fryer dishes, you can use the one-touch smart programming feature to remember their settings. That way you'll get great results every time.

"This was my first time using an air fryer, and this one is easy to use, and overall a great machine," says one Amazon reviewer. "The outside of the unit did not seem to become very hot, nor did I notice any other issue that would be of concern if using the appliance near cabinetry."

Why we love this Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer:

It's sized to make 2-3 servings at a time,

Clean up is easy: We love that its non-stick air fryer basket is dishwasher safe.

The stainless steel exterior ensures this inexpensive air fryer will look good even in higher end kitchens.

Need an even bigger model for large Thanksgiving crowds? This 10-quart air fryer/toaster oven by Instant is just $100, or $50 off. Rated 4.6 stars, it includes all the features of the Instant air fryer model above, plus a rotisserie feature. A rotisserie basket is included.

The best air fryer deals

If you don't have an air fryer yet, you need one. An air fryer is like a mini oven. It can make delightfully crispy fries, chicken tenders, vegetables and more in mere minutes. It's also a great option when you've got your main dish going in the oven, sauces on the stove and need an extra kitchen appliance to help cook up the perfect side. A good, large air fryer can be expensive. To help stretch your shopping budget, we've rounded up some of the best deals on them. All of the on-sale air fryers in our roundup have a four-star rating or higher.

Ninja AF101 4-quart air fryer: $90 (save $40)



Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8 stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $90 (regularly $130).

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Cosori 26-quart ceramic air fryer oven: $300

Cosori

Not only can this Cosori device air fry, it can air roast, air bake and air sous vide. It features functions just for bagels, toast and pizza, as well as functions for baking, broiling, dehydrating, proofing, reheating and warming. In a shocking twist, it won't take up your entire kitchen counter. The kitchen gadget is only 13.5-inches wide.

The premium air fryer model includes a splatter guard, thermometer, casserole pan, wire rack, sheet tray, roasting rack insert and a fry basket. All accessories are dishwasher safe.

Though not currently on sale, this 4.5-star air fryer is a No. 1 new release at Amazon.

Why we like this air fryer:

It offers a huge capacity for a variety of food items.



It's equipped with 13 functions, including several dedicated air fryer selections.



It's easier to clean than many air fryer models thanks to its hidden ceramic heating elements.



It's a staff-loved option

Ninja 2-quart mini air fryer: $72 (11% off)

Amazon

The Ninja mini air fryer has a two-quart capacity and a quick timer setting. It can air fry snacks or small meals at 400 degrees and offers easy cleanup with a nonstick cooking basket. It's a great basic air fryer for kitchens with limited counter space, including dorms or small apartments.

"I wish more products were designed like the Ninja mini air fryer; total simplicity of function," an Amazon reviewer says. "The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. I'm totally satisfied."

The compact air fryer typically retails for $80, but you can currently get it for just $72 on Amazon.

What we like about the Ninja mini air fryer:

It features a nonstick cooking basket and crisper plate for easy cleaning.

The air fryer includes a quick-set timer.

The Ninja mini air fryer is great for kitchens with limited counter space.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer, 8-quart: Save $80



One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight chicken breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Get it now for $170 (regularly $250).

Why we like the Ninja Foodi deluxe:

It features a 4.8-star rating.

It can do the work of 12 devices in one.

It can make a massive amount of food, making it a great option for large families.

Instant Omni Plus air fryer: Save $40



Instant Pot via Amazon

As you can tell from the picture, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot at all. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Right now on Amazon, you can save $40 on this higher-end Instant Pot model and get it for $240, reduced from $280.

Why we like the Instant Omni Plus:

It features a window so you can see how your food is progressing.

It can do the work of 10 appliances in one.

Instant Pot is a trusted brand.

What is an air fryer?

Similar to a countertop convection oven, an air fryer is a portable cooking device with a variety of functions. However, unlike a convection oven, an air fryer offers an alternative approach to deep frying. Instead of engulfing refrigerated or frozen food in a pool of fat like a deep fryer does, it circulates hot air to achieve a similar result, using only the oils on the food's surface.

How does an air fryer work?

Most air fryers feature a fan and heating mechanism, which is responsible for circulating hot air and cooking food. While every model varies, most of them feature adjustable timers and temperatures with suggestions for popular foods. Many air fryers require preheating prior to cooking.

Food is generally placed in some sort of basket at the bottom of the appliance, usually resembling a fryer basket. The hot air begins circulating and heating the existing (or added) oils on food, resulting in a crisping effect. Depending on the air fryer recipe, you might need to flip food some time during the cooking process.

Are air fryers safe?

While most air fryers are safe, popular air fryer brand Cosori recently recalled more than 2 million units after receiving 205 reports of catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Rest assured that none of the recalled models are on our list of the best air fryers below.

What to consider before buying an air fryer

We consulted a kitchen expert on everything you need to know before you buy the popular kitchen gadget.

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian told CBS Essentials that the two most important things to consider when shopping for an air fryer are wattage, capacity and the wattage-to-volume ratio. "Air fryers with higher wattage per quart heat up faster and have a stronger fan for the surface area, resulting in quicker cooking times and crispier food," she said. "Lower-wattage air fryers can't always produce crunchy, fried-like results. An air fryer should have at least 1500 watts per four quarts for best results.

Pallian also advises CBS Essentials readers to "look for an air fryer with adjustable temperature settings so that you can customize it to whatever food you're cooking. It's also nice to get an air fryer with multiple cooking functions (such as reheating and roasting, in addition to air frying) so that you have more options to maximize use."

Shop options from some of the best air fryer brands below, plus expert-recommended air fryers.

