Amazon Prime Video in October 2022: 'Thursday Night Football,' 'Bridesmaids' and more new additions

Getty Images

Fall has always been the hottest season for big TV debuts, but the 2022 fall network TV lineup isn't the only thing viewers can look forward to this season. Are you ready for some football? Prime Video is now the official home for "Thursday Night Football." Plus, there are great movies and shows coming to Prime Videos this month like "Bridesmaids," "Edward Scissorhands," "The Silence of the Lambs" and more. Keep reading for the best shows and movies coming to Prime Video in October.

Still not so sure what you should start streaming next? For something a bit more spooky, take a look at our picks for the 10 best Halloween movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Be sure to check out our guides to what's new on Paramount and the best shows to watch on Netflix right now, too. And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options.

'Thursday Night Football'

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season ushers in a new era of "Thursday Night Football." Amazon is the first nationally exclusive streaming partner for the NFL, with "Thursday Night Football" presenting live games exclusively on the platform.

Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of "Sunday Night Football," and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay," will have the calls. Famous former tight end Tony Gonzalez will join the team as an NFL analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows. (Check out our Thursday Night Football streaming guide for more info.)

Thursday Night Football

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video this month

October 1

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion - The Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

You're in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

October 6

Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

October 7

Catherine Called Birdy (2022)

October 9

Noah (2014)

October 11

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022)

October 19

May I Help You (2022)

October 20

Torn Hearts (2022)

American Horror Story S10 (2021)

October 21

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

The Peripheral (2022)

October 22

Hush Hush (2022)

October 24

Blacklight (2022)

October 28

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

The Devil's Hour (2022)

October 31

Unhuman (2022)

Other great shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From the gritty superhero series "The Boys" to newer shows from Amazon Studios such as "The Summer I Turned Pretty," there are plenty of worthwhile titles to stream on Prime Video.

'A League of Their Own'

Anne Marie Fox / Amazon Studios

At long last, Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film, "A League of Their Own" has arrived. And according to critics, it doesn't play around. (It's popular with Amazon viewers too, who rate the series 4.7 stars.)

"A League of Their Own" follows World War II-era athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden.

"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video

Now available to rent on Amazon: 'Nope'

Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to rent through Prime Video.

"Nope," $20 on Amazon

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video

'Making the Cut'

James Clark/Prime Video

Ready to find out who will be America's next best fashion designer? Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's "Making the Cut" is currently strutting down the streaming runway. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host alongside judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott and a rotating roster of guest judges as 12 designers face off to prove their design skills.

"Making the Cut" Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video

Fans of the fashion design series can also shop the looks created by their favorite competitors at the "Making the Cut" Amazon Fashion storefront.

Shop the "Making the Cut" collection on Amazon

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at the beach home of her mother's lifelong friend, Susannah. But this summer is different. At 16, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.

From the author of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," this much-buzzed-about coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a Season 2) shows all signs of becoming a cultural touchstone for 2022.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Boys'

Amazon Studios

In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, a group of vigilantes (the Boys) are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season 3 of Prime Video's "The Boys" sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.

"The Boys," now streaming on Prime Video

'Paper Girls'

Anjali Pinto / Amazon Studios

Four '80s-era paper girls accidentally find themselves in 2019 and get caught in the crossfire between two other warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they can trust: their future selves. Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel "Paper Girls."

"Paper Girls," now streaming

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

Amazon Studios

The "Juice" singer scouts new backup dancers for her world tour in a new reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Ten contenders are moving into the Big Grrrls House, where they'll work together across eight episodes to see who has what it takes to share the stage with the pop icon.

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," now streaming

'Upload'

Liane Hentscher/Amazon Studios

In a future where people have hacked death by creating a digital heaven they can "upload" into when their time comes, a freshly-dead computer programmer enters a luxe virtual afterlife after a mysterious accident. "Upload" stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards and comes from the mind of "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Greg Daniels.

"Upload," now streaming

