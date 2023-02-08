What's new on Disney Plus this month: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney+

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 isn't the only thing Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to in February 2023. From the streaming premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to new episodes of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Season 2, there's something for everyone coming to Disney+ this month.

The top products in this article:

Disney+ subscription, $8 and up monthly

How much does Disney+ cost?

A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month.

Still not so sure what you should start streaming next? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new coming to Paramount+, all the best Hulu originals and the best shows and movies to stream this weekend.

And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here's what's new on Disney+ this month:

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Marvel Studios

Following King T'Challa's death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to fight for Wakanda's future. Angela Bassett,Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and more return in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

This long-awaited "Black Panther" sequel is out now on Disney+.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," now streaming on Disney+

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'



The Proud family returns for Season 2 of their reboot louder and prouder than ever before. Now in her teens, Penny Proud is growing up while trying to handle her humorously overbearing father. Luckily her friends, Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael are all still there for her, in their own way...

Kyla Pratt stars alongside Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and more familiar voices in this successful reboot. All episodes of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," now streaming on Disney+

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (Season 2)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Months after the events on Kamino, the Bad Batch are back and continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 sees the group cross paths with familiar foes and some new friends as they complete exciting and potentially dangerous new missions. Season 2 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is now streaming on Disney+

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," now streaming on Disney+

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in February:



Feb. 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 3 episodes)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (Season 1 Premiere, all episodes)

The Proud Family (S2 Premiere, all episodes)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 9)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2, Episode 6)

Feb. 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (S19)

Water and Power: A California Heist

Feb. 8

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry's Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Premiere)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Episode 10)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episodes 7-8)

Feb. 10

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter

Dug Days: Carl's Date (Short) (Premiere)

Marvel Studios Legends: Ant-Man, Hank & Janet, Wasp (Premiere)

Feb. 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse (S1 Premiere, all episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 9)

Feb. 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney's Newest Cruise Ship

Feb. 22

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

The Low Tone Club (Premiere, all episodes)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (Premiere, all episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2, Episode 10)

Feb. 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, this month's big football game, the 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

LG via Amazon

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

LG OLED C1 series 4K smart TV

Amazon

We've found another OLED TV option from LG. This smart TV features a brilliant OLED display and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also uses AI technology to detect changes in scenes and genres, adjusting the display accordingly. This LG TV upgrades your home cinema experience with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It includes built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.

It's on sale at Amazon now.

55" LG OLED C1 series 4K TV, $1,269 (reduced from $1,500)

65" TCL Roku smart TV

TCL via Walmart

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution



Best Buy

Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $30

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)

Related content from CBS Essentials: