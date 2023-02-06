The ultimate Valentine's Day 2023 shopping guide

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you ready for Feb. 14? Valentine's Day is approaching quickly! Let us help you find the perfect gift for your partner this year. We've got everything you need to create the perfect Valentine's Day, from the best gift ideas to the top flower delivery services.

To make your shopping easier, we've created shopping guides across popular gift categories and geared toward all of the important people in your life.

Keep reading to find the top Valentine's Day gifts of 2023.

When is Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is February 14th. That date falls on a Tuesday this year, so you may want to complete your shopping a bit early if you plan to celebrate over the weekend instead.

Best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day

Jewelry is a classic choice for Valentine's Day. Explore our list of the best jewelry gifts for Valentine's Day to find classic options, like heart-shaped earrings, to more unexpected jewelry gifts, like the trendy Oura ring.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings

Cealxheny via Amazon

Go bold this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank. These boho-inspired heart earrings look festive in red. The beaded baubles are also available in pink, white, yellow and multi-color.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace

Cilili via Amazon

This paperclip chain necklace is plated in 18-karat gold. The necklace features an eye-catching enameled heart pendant, which can be ordered in eight different colors.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace, $13

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace

Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14-karat gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets

Mealguet via Amazon

These matching engraved bracelets are a great gift for you and the Valentine who prefers to wear something subtle instead of something pink or covered in hearts. The matching bracelet set is made with stainless steel and can be engraved with 21 different romantic sayings.

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets, $26

Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring

Melinda Maria

Embrace the heart theme with this emerald ring from the Melinda x Allison collab. Jewelry designer Melinda Maria teamed up with her friend Allison Statter, a marketing a communications CEO, to create this stunning 18-karat gold-plated heart ring.

Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring, $58

Stone and Strand "Heart on Your Sleeve" banner necklace

Stone and Strand

This customizable 10 karat solid yellow gold banner necklace is currently on sale. This gift can be personalized with a monogram, date, inscription, or initial. It can also be purchased without one.

Stone and Strand "Heart on Your Sleeve" banner necklace, $193 (regularly $385)

Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace

Stone and Strand

Shower your Valentine with diamonds for Valentine's Day. This 10-karat solid yellow gold necklace features a stunning white diamond in the shape of a heart. Stone and Strand uses only 100% ethically Earth-mined diamonds.

Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace, $750

Brilliant Earth Aria diamond engagement ring

Brilliant Earth

Proposing on the most romantic day of the year? Make your Valentine swoon with this 14 karat rose gold engagement ring. While an oval is always classic, this engagement ring can be customized with a variety of diamond shapes, carat sizes and weights.

Brilliant Earth Aria diamond engagement ring, $1,050 and up

Best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day

Sending flowers is another classic choice for Valentine's Day. Since Valentine's Day will be a Tuesday this year, sending flowers to your partner at the office can be a nice surprise before the evening celebration. Explore the best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day below.

BloomsyBox Piano Bar

BloomsyBox

This new arrival bouquet in a Valentine's Day red from BloomsyBox is inspired by a moody piano bar. It comes with 34 stems.

BloomsyBox Piano Bar, $65

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase

This simple iris and tulip bouquet impresses in a clear vase. Mix and match with a different vase, chocolates, a keepsake heart and more.

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase, $62

UrbanStems The Love Spell

UrbanStems

If you're seeking a modern, on-trend arrangement, try UrbanStems. This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase from UrbanStems makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus.

UrbanStems has beautiful Valentine's bouquet options available at a range of price points, starting at $48.

UrbanStems The Love Spell, $160

Want a more affordable floral option for Valentine's Day? The Te Amo arrangement includes roses, garden roses, spray carnations, alstromeria, hypericum berries and ruscus, starting at $60. Choose between a variety of vases for an added charge.

UrbanStems Te Amo floral arrangement, $60

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea

The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. arrangements also have a modern eye, as seen in this pink rose bouquet with lilies, anemones and snapdragons. You can purchase a smaller or larger version of it, if you'd like, and spend an extra $12 for a vase.

Check out all of The Bouqs Co.'s Valentine's Day arrangements here.

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea, $89

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California.

Floom Pink Dreams, $95

ProFlowers Shades of Love tulip bulb garden

ProFlowers

If you want a gift that lasts, pick this tulip bulb garden from ProFlowers. It comes with three white, three red and four pink tulip bulbs. Check out ProFlowers' full Valentine's Day collection here.

ProFlowers Shades of Love tulip bulb garden, $40

Floraqueen Ice Cream

Floraqueen

Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it's an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient's address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered to your special someone. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full love and romance flower collection here.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $70

Teleflora Arrive In Style

Teleflora

Teleflora also delivers around the world. This premium bouquet with light pink roses, white asiatic lilies, white alstroemeria, white cushion spray chrysanthemums, white statice and variegated pittosporum comes in two smaller sizes. You can include balloons, a stuffed animal or chocolates if you'd like for an additional charge. Check out more Valentine's Day options from Teleflora here.

Teleflora Arrive In Style, $65

Best tech gifts for Valentine's Day

Tech gifts are a great alternative to the standard flowers and chocolates Valentine's Day gifts, because the recipient will get to enjoy them all year long. Take a look at our top Valentine's Day tech gifts for some ideas.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancelation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (regularly $299)

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame

Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $179

Nintendo Switch OLED

Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a larger, seven-inch OLED screen that offers vivid colors, deeper blacks and better contrast than previous Nintendo Switch models when used in hand-held mode. It also comes with a wider kickstand, a new dock style, twice the storage and improved speakers for an even better gaming experience.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350

Sony Playstation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're hoping to buy someone in your life a Playstation 5 console, you'll want to start looking now -- they're still in short supply. You can use the buttons below to check stock at all the major retailers.

Check stock for Playstation 5

Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Amazon

Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent gift. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.

Amazon Echo Studio, $175 (regularly $200)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $429

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 (regularly $280)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming, and it includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

Roku streaming stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Best Valentine's Day kitchen gift ideas

Check out these Valentine's Day kitchen gift ideas if you're shopping for a foodie, a home chef or a Valentine who just wants to make adorable snacks.

KitchenAid Contour 5-quart Artisan Series stand mixer

KitchenAid via Zulily

Gift your Valentine the kitchen statement piece of their dreams. Zulily is offering a deal on the must-have KitchenAid Contour five-quart Artisan Series stand mixer right now.

This 10-speed mixer comes with a mixing stand, stainless-steel bowl, coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and pouring shield.

KitchenAid Contour 5-quart Artisan Series stand mixer, $400 (regularly $450)

KitchenAid White Gardenia 5-quart mixing bowl

KitchenAid via Zulily

If your Valentine already has a stand mixer, why not give them a new mixing bowl?

This pretty five-quart mixing bowl from KitchenAid is covered in a white gardenia print. This ceramic bowl is freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven-safe up to 475 degrees. It's made with durable ceramic to resist chipping, cracking, crazing and staining.

KitchenAid White Gardenia 5-quart mixing bowl, $100

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker



Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Ninja Creami ice cream maker

Amazon

This Ninja ice cream maker is a great choice if your partner loves ice cream. Making a sweet treat at home together is a special and unique Valentine's Day idea -- and you can enjoy the ice cream maker for date nights all throughout the year.

The Ninja Cream offers seven one-touch options to help you easily make ice cream, sorbet, gelato and more delicious frozen treats at home.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker, $170 (reduced from $200)

Dash multi mini heart-shaped waffle maker

Amazon

This adorable Dash mini waffle maker can make six mini heart-shaped waffles at a time for a special Valentine's Day breakfast. It features a dual nonstick surface for easy cleaning.

Dash multi mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $34 (reduced from $50)

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker

DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $15 (reduced from $20)

Glazed ceramic fondue set



Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes.

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $30 (reduced from $37)

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso machine

Amazon

Nespresso makes some of the most popular espresso machines on the market, and right now you can score a great deal on one of the brand's top-rated models. The Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker is currently 25% off on Amazon now.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker, $134 (reduced from $179)

There is also a bundle available with a milk frother for perfect at-home lattes.

Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker with milk frother, $171 (reduced from $229)

Dash turbo popcorn maker

Amazon

An at-home popcorn maker is a fun addition to any movie nights or at-home date nights. This Dash turbo popcorn maker uses hot air to quickly pop up to eight cups of popcorn.

Dash turbo popcorn maker, $21 (reduced from $30)

Best fitness gifts to give this Valentine's Day

Is your Valentine a fitness fan? They'll enjoy these workout and athleisure-inspired Valentine's Day gift ideas.

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging

Alo

"These flare leggings with a split front frankly make your butt look great," says CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann. "They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well."

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging, $118

Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants

Amazon

These budget-friendly yoga pants are a dupe for the more expensive Lululemon Aligns.

For a shorter fit, check out the 7/8 length. Choose from 18 colors.

Buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants, $23

Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

Your Valentine will fall in love with fitness thanks to this top-rated rowing machine. Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

Theragun Pro



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $430 (reduced from $600)

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill

WalkingPad

Know someone who works from home and doesn't have a ton of space? This mini walking treadmill is the perfect size to slide under a standing desk. When it's not in use, this fitness machine can be folded to almost half its size for easy storage.

Choose from five colors.

WalkingPad C2 Mini foldable walking treadmill, $450 with coupon (regularly $599)

Best Valentine's Day furniture gift ideas

If you live together, it might be nice to surprise your loved one with a furniture upgrade.

Levity Scandinavian lounge chair

Levity

Does your Valentine love to switch up the look of their space? Levity's chairs feature machine-washable, interchangeable covers with a water-resistant base. These covers can withstand oil, wine, coffee and even pet accidents.

Choose from a ton of colors and patterns.

Worried about assembly? "I was able to build this chair by myself in about 15 minutes," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "As someone who has never been able to make sense of furniture instructions from Amazon or Ikea, this was nothing short of a miracle. Plus, this chair looks great in my living room."

Levity Scandinavian lounge chair, $499

While you're at it, gift your cutie a matching (or complementary colored) ottoman.

Levity the Mid-Century Tray ottoman, $259

Barrel swivel chair

Amazon

This eye-catching, barrel-style, swivel accent chair comes in two colors. It's covered in a stain-resistant fabric and is currently 30% off at Amazon.

Barrel swivel chair, $481 (reduced from $690)

Corum abstract area rug

Wayfair

Your sweetheart has had this sitting in their shopping cart for months now. It's a great time to hit purchased on this minimalistic but chic abstract rug.

It comes in a variety of shapes, and 11 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.

Corum abstract area rug, $50 and up (reduced from $120)

Casper Element mattress

Casper

Your Valentine will fall in love with the Casper Element mattress. The mattress features a durable foam base for support and is outfitted with Casper's AirScape technology to increase airflow and help keep you cool.

Looking for even more mattress deals? Casper's Presidents' Day sale is coming up. The major mattress event starts Feb 14. The sale includes 20% off Casper mattresses, 10% off the Element Pro mattress, 25% off adjustables and 10% off everything else on the Casper site. It's a great opportunity to stock up on these CBS Essentials staff-loved Casper sheets.

Casper Element mattress (queen) $591 (regularly $695)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress

Emma Sleep

Looking for a Valentine's Day mattress deal? Emma Sleep is offering 50% off all mattresses. The discount will be automatically applied during checkout.

This deal applies to the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $799 (regularly $1,599)

Best Valentine's Day gifts for your partner

Looking for more suggestions to make your partner feel extra loved this Valentine's Day? Check out the best Valentine's Day gifts for your partner for cozy gifts, beauty gifts and more.

Want more specific recommendations? We have a Valentine's Day gift guide for your wife, Valentine's Day gift ideas for your boyfriend and more.

Ugg Tasman slippers

Ugg

Gift your valentine the hottest slippers of the season. Ugg's Tasman slippers were sold out for much of the holiday season. These must-have slippers are back in stock just in time for Valentine's Day. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors.

Ugg Tasman slippers, $100

Welly Traveler



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10')



Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $259

The brand also just released a new soft sherpa blanket that is a great gift if your partner prefers a little extra warmth.

Big Blanket Co. sherpa stretch blanket, $249

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box



Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $41

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker



Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle



Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249)

Valentine's Day gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for more Valentine's Day gift guides for every special someone in your life. We will continue to bring you the best Valentine's Day gift ideas and deals through February 14.

