Best last-minute PS5 console bundle deals you can still shop before Christmas

The PlayStation 5 is one of this holiday season's most-sought-after gaming consoles. It's also one of the absolute best gifts for gamers. The console doesn't go on sale very often, but the gaming experts at CBS Essentials have found several incredible PS5 console bundle deals that you can shop today -- just in time to stick under the tree for Christmas.

These bundles offer a rare chance to save on a PS5 console while scoring an effectively-free PlayStation 5 game. Now is the time to treat yourself to a console upgrade or finish up your holiday shopping for the gamers on your list. Be sure to order soon for delivery before Christmas.

We've also compiled a list of popular PS5 games that are on sale right now, so even if you're not shopping for a PlayStation 5 console, you can still save some cash when expanding your game library or purchasing these PS5 titles for the gamers on your holiday list. However, if you need even more last-minute gift ideas for the gamers you're shopping for, we've curated a comprehensive list of the best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2023, so be sure to check out that coverage as well.

Best PlayStation 5 console deals that you can still shop before Christmas

These PS5 deals are available to shop now with just days to go before Christmas. Score them before they're gone.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: 15% off at Amazon and Walmart



If you want to get your hands on a new slim PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October 2023 and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time. You'll encounter plenty of new and old enemies as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Amazon and Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $560. This deal is like getting a brand new game for free -- and it's a really fun and challenging good game, at that.

PlayStation 5 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' bundle: Save $60

Amazon currently has a bundle deal for Call of Duty fans. It includes the PlayStation 5 console and the new "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" game.

As you'd expect from a game in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III offers non-stop action, plenty of violence and impressive graphics that are highly detailed and look multi-dimensional.

In this direct sequel to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," Captain Price and Task Force 141 continue to be challenged by war criminal Vladimire Makarov.

In addition to familiar campaign missions, "Modern Warfare III" introduces open combat missions that provide more gameplay options. There are numerous new multiplayer maps, but you also have access to 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare II, modernized with new modes and gameplay features. Plus, there are also more than a dozen core 6v6 maps, a new Ground War map and a new and open World Zombies map.

Get this PS5 "Modern Warfare III" bundle at Amazon for $499 (reduced from $559).

