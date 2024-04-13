How to watch the 2024 Masters Tournament: Livestream options, full schedule, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Day 3 of the 2024 Masters is here, live from Augusta National Golf Club. Bryson DeChambeau started and finished Day 2 on top of the leaderboard, but 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler remains close behind -- on par with the level of play he's shown thus far this season.

The Masters Tournament is never predictable. Weather has already made its mark on the 2024 tournament, leaving some players to play over 20 holes on the last day of competition. What is predictable about the Masters is that each day brings surprises and epic play, delivering memorable moments that will be talked about for years to come. On Day 2, golf great Tiger Woods became the tournament's all-time leader in consecutive cuts, having made the cut 24 consecutive times now. And the tournament is only just halfway through.

Approximately 40,000 people will watch the 2024 Masters live at Augusta, while the rest of us will watch from home (the best view, if we do say so ourselves). Keep reading below for the full Masters schedule, plus how and when to watch even if you don't have cable.

When is the 2024 Masters?

The 2024 Masters will take place over four days from Thursday, April 11, 2024, through Sunday, April 14, 2024.

What networks will air the 2024 Masters

TV coverage of the 2024 Masters will be split between ESPN and CBS.

Round 1 and Round 2 coverage, April 11- 12: ESPN

Round 2 and Round 3 coverage, April 13- 14: CBS

Full 2024 Masters Tournament schedule

Below is the full TV schedule for the 2024 Masters Tournament.

2024 Masters Round 1: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Masters Round 1 on Thursday, April 11. All times Eastern.

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Honorary Starters -- 8:15-8:30 a.m. (Masters.com)

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)



Featured Groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

2024 Masters Round 2: Friday, April 12, 2024

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Masters Round 2 on Friday, April 12. All times Eastern.

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Featured Groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

2024 Masters Round 3: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Masters Round 3 on Saturday, April 13. All times Eastern.

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Featured Groups -- 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Amen Corner -- 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

2024 Masters Round 4: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Masters Round 4 on Sunday, April 14. All times Eastern.

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Featured Groups -- 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Amen Corner -- 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Holes 15 & 16 -- 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 10:55 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

How to watch the 2024 Masters without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't include ESPN and CBS, or you don't have a cable subscription at all, you can live stream Round 1 and Round 2 on ESPN+ and Round 3 and Round 4 on Paramount + with Showtime -- or on one of the live TV streaming platforms featured below.

*Note, you won't be able to stream CBS' 2024 Masters coverage on Paramount + with a Paramount + Essential tier. You'll need to subscribe to the Paramount + with Showtime tier to watch the 2024 Masters live. Both tiers are available for free with a seven-day free trial.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every Masters 2024 round airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching PGA golf on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes over 190 channels.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 195 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS.

In addition to PGA golf, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

You can watch Fubo on up to 10 screens at once.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 Masters

You can watch all rounds of the 2024 Masters with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including CBS and ESPN, and local network affiliates, including NBC and ABC. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service, which will also stream coverage of Round 1 and Round 2 of this tournament. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Masters, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream Round 1 and Round 2 of the 2024 Masters is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch ESPN-aired Masters rounds, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier. The streamer also offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's championship game.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but right now Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers. You can save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month. Sling TV is also offering 50% off the first month of any subscription tier. Offers may vary.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like Round 3 and Round 4 of this year's Masters Tournament and next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Masters 2024 Round 1 and Round 2: ESPN+

ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

How to watch the 2024 Masters Tournament Round 3 and Round 4: Paramount + with Showtime

Paramount + is the streaming platform of CBS/Paramount, which airs CBS-aired TV shows and sporting events (on the Paramount + with Showtime tier). Watch Round 3 and Round 4 of the 2024 Masters for free with the Paramount + with Showtime seven-day free trial. After your free trial expires, you'll pay $11.99 per month.

In addition to PGA golf, you can watch CBS-aired NFL games live, hit TV shows like "Survivor" and "Blue Bloods" and college football next season.

What you need to know about a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription:

Paramount+ with Showtime includes everything in the Paramount+ Essential tier, plus added benefits.

You'll see no ads, except those that appear in live CBS-aired programming (such as the 2024 Super Bowl

You get access to Showtime original content and movies, plus a live feed of your local CBS affiliate.

You'll be able to download shows to your mobile device so you can watch offline.

Paramount+ content, including the 2024 Masters Round 3 and Round 4, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

Watch Masters 2024 Round 3 and Round 4 with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch network-aired Masters rounds on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch PGA golf without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

2024 Masters Round 3: Tiger Woods tee time

Tiger Woods has become the Masters all-time leader in consecutive made cuts as he pushes into the weekend. The 48-year-old golfer tees off in Round 3 at 12:45 p..m. ET.