When is Way Day 2022? Wayfair's huge sale is coming this week

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

Woman online shopping
You don't have to wait until the end of April for Way Day to come to find great deals at Wayfair. Getty Images

Wayfair's huge sale, Way Day 2022, is almost here. The sale is happening on April 27 and 28, 2022 this year, promising discounts of up to 80% on home goods. Plus, everything ships for free.

Top products in this article:

Best outdoor seating deal: Holliston Wicker 3-person outdoor seating group, $250 (reduced from $1,100)

Wayfair's 4.8-star grill deal: Blackstone 4 flat top propane grill, $290 (reduced from $490)

You don't have to wait until Way Day is here to find great deals at Wayfair, though. There are already early Way Day specials available now at Wayfair, ahead of Way Day 2022, on sofas, outdoor furniture and more. Check out a few of our favorite Wayfair deal picks below, or tap the button to see all of Wayfair's current deals.

The best early Way Day deals at Wayfair right now

These are our favorite deals at Wayfair ahead of Way Day 2022.

Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress

wayfair-sleep-12-mattress.jpg
Wayfair

Looking to swap out your tired old mattress on the cheap, or set up an inexpensive guest room for your summer guests? Wayfair has you covered with this killer early Way Day deal: You can get a Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress for as low as $141 for the twin size, $188 for the full size, $230 for the queen size and $274 for the king size. Wayfair reviewers rate the mattress 4.6 stars, saying it's the "most on the market for the price."

Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress, $141 and up (reduced from $400 and up)

Cloer tufted upholstered low profile bed

cloer-tufted-upholstered-low-profile-standard-bed.jpg
Wayfair

If you also need a new bed to go with that new mattress, the Cloer tufted upholstered bed by Mercury Row is also on sale now through Way Day. It can be had for as little as $100 for a twin size bed, up to $170 for the king size bed. The bed is available in gray, cream, denim blue and light gray, though some size-and-color combinations are unavailable.

Top your new bed with some new bed sheets while you're at it --  Andover Mills' Mirabel microfiber sheet sets start at just $12, another Way Day 2022 deal. (King size sheet sets are $20.) They're available in 13 colors.

Cloer tufted upholstered bed, $100 and up (reduced from $243 and up)

Andover Mills Mirabel microfiber sheet sets, $12 and up (reduced from $119)

Blackstone 4 flat top propane grill: $290

blackstone-4-flat-top-grill.jpg
Wayfair

Start summer grilling season off right with a new 4.8-star-rated flat top grill. The Blackstone 4 propane grill is the ultimate cookout party accessory, with a 36-inch griddle large enough to cook 28 burgers or 72 hot dogs at once. Includes a removable drip tray.

It's another featured early Way Day 2022 deal: You'll save 41% off its $490 retail price, plus get free shipping.

Blackstone 4 flat top propane grill, $290 (reduced from $490)

Holliston Wicker 3-person outdoor seating group 

holliston-wicker-rattan-seating-group.jpg
Wayfair

And while we have you thinking about that next summer cookout party, why not provide your guests with a comfy new seating option? This 3-person rattan seating group has the look of thousand-dollar furniture -- but it costs just $250 (that's 77% off!) now through the end of Way Day 2022. The cushions launder easily, and the rattan finish is weather-resistant. It's sure to class up any porch or patio.

You'll want to hurry on this one -- some color options have already sold out.

(Want more outdoor furniture options? Check out the best patio and garden deals right now.).

Holliston Wicker 3-person outdoor seating group, $250 (reduced from $1,100)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors at Wayfair. It's made of an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame. 

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $919 (reduced from $943)

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table

Quiroga Metal six person Dining Table
Wayfair

This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately. 

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $310 (reduced from $390)

Cuisinart AirFryer

cuisinart-air-fryer.jpg
Cuisinart via Wayfair

This Cuisinart air fryer is almost 40% off right now. It can be heated up to 450 degrees and can cook for up to an hour straight. Unlike many other air fryers, this one has a viewing window so you can see your food crisping without having to open it and let all the heat escape. This stainless-steel air fryer features a non-stick interior and comes with a fry basket.  

Shop all the best air fryers here.

Cuisinart AirFryer, $115 (regularly $185)

Santino wide reversible sofa and chaise

santino.jpg
Three Posts via Wayfair

Customize your living-room setup with this reversible sofa and chaise. The chaise can be removed to provide further spaced seating or can be attached to the left or right side of the sofa. The 84-inch-long living room staple is available in light and dark grey linen. It features tufted buttons and comes with two navy and white square pillows. 

Santino wide reversible sofa and chaise, $700 (regularly $779)

Perdue square arm sleeper

perdue-sofa.jpg
Mercury Row via Wayfair

This velvet couch adds a touch of luxury to your living room. It's the perfect two-seater for hosting friends and can be lowered into a lounging position for TV watching, or fully laid out into a twin bed. The Perdue square arm sleeper is available in a variety of colors. 

Perdue square arm sleeper, $520 (regularly $669)

OUT OF STOCK: Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot Duo Nova
Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is a seven-function kitchen appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

(Not the right Instant Pot for you? Check out these other Instant Pot deals.)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

First published on April 8, 2022 / 7:00 AM

