Wayfair Big Furniture Sale: Give your home a fall makeover with up to 50% off on sofas, patio sets and more

The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is on now. No, that doesn't mean these Wayfair deals only apply to massive couches or dining tables bigger than your bedroom. Right now, when you shop Wayfair, you can save a whopping 50% off tons of Wayfair furniture, including sofas, sectionals, accent furniture, dining chairs, patio sets and so much more.

If you've been dreaming of a fall home makeover, this is your chance to upgrade every room to its autumnal potential without breaking the bank. But hurry -- these big Wayfair deals won't last.

Why shop Wayfair? Like at Amazon, shipping on furniture pieces is typically fast and free. And while we see sofas and patio furniture go on sale at Wayfair all the time, many of the deals being offered during the Big Furniture Sale are especially good.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale, happening now.

Best deals at the Wayfair Big Furniture Sale

Take advantage of Wayfair's Big Furniture sale and save big on sofas, patio sets, desks and more. Here are our favorite deals to shop now.

This mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable," a reviewer on Wayfair shares. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too."

The chair typically retails for $160, but you can score it for just $69 right now at Wayfair.

Why we like the Inbox Zero chair:

Reviewers report that it's comfortable for long work days.

The chair provides lumbar support to help support your back during long work days or study sessions.



It comes in five color options.

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame. It's upholstered in soft polyester fabric, and features Serta Dream Coils for extra support and durability.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

The Serta sleeper sofa regularly retails for $1,300, but right now you can get it for $857 with this closeout deal.

Why we like the Serta Monroe square arm sleeper:

The sofa comes with two matching pillow cushions.



It converts into a full-size bed.

It's made with stain-resistant materials.



The sleeper sofa has earned a 4.8-star rating with over 3,500 reviews.

Choose from three in-stock color options.



If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful sectional is currently 43% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional is made with durable hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood. Reviewers report that the cushions are firm, but comfortable and easy to assemble.

The upholstered sectional has a list price of $2,299, but right now you can score it for just $1,300.

Why we like the AllModern Concord upholstered sofa:

It features a stylish L-shaped design.

The sofa has a high-quality solid wood frame.

It's water-resistant to protect against spills.

This adjustable desk option doesn't sacrifice style for function. The height of this 4.4-star-rated distressed metal and wood desk can be adjusted from 30 inches to 36 inches via a lever.

This desk is currently on sale at Wayfair, going for $340, reduced from $455. Assembly is required.

"The adjustable height makes it very versatile for a standing desk, dining table or a counter-height dining table," a Wayfair reviewer says. "It is sturdy and heavy, but fairly simple to construct."

Why we like the Lynnea standing desk:

This standing desk is one of the most visually appealing options.



Customers have said that it's sturdy, which is essential for holding items such as desktop computers.



This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed that seats three, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design via a manual lever. This comfortable velvet sofa bed comes with two cushions and has gold feet. Find its stain-resistant fabric in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm (so it doesn't dent)."

This sofa bed is on sale now. Prices vary by color. The pictured opal green sofa bed is $430, reduced from $599.

Why we like the Chillax Gold velvet sofa bed:

This sofa bed has a cool velvet look.

It's a great budget find if you're not looking to splurge.



These bohemian outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

The set is currently marked down to $490 (regularly $792).

Why we like the Etta Avenue Mirabel chaise set

The chaises are fully adjustable to your lounging preferences.

The chairs arrive fully assembled.

The chaise lounges are made with a durable water-resistant iron frame.

