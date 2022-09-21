Amazon Prime got more expensive this year. Here's why you might want to switch to Walmart Plus

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime membership rates have gone up this year. The cost of an annual Prime membership has increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99.

With Amazon Prime now more expensive than ever, you may be looking for an alternative this holiday season. If so, you'll want to consider a $98 Walmart+ membership -- it offers similar benefits for less money, such as free two-day shipping and access to the Paramount+ streaming service.

What benefits do you get as a Walmart+ member, and how do they compare to the benefits you get from Amazon Prime? Read on to find out.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime

If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase, is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

With a Walmart+ membership, you also get free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas; minimum purchase required), early access to Walmart deals (such as Black Friday deals, member-only PS5 restocks) and discounts on certain prescription drugs.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial, if you'd like to test it before canceling your Amazon Prime membership. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals and PS5 restocks, though.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Get Paramount+ when you subscribe to Walmart+

Walmart+ members now get free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Essential plan members also get access to NFL on CBS live.

Paramount+ Essential normally costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year.

An ad-free, Premium tier of Paramount+ is also available. It includes the ability to watch your local CBS station live (Walmart+ members do not get this benefit). That plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can sign up through Paramount via the link below.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

For some relief to your bank account, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for a discount on gas. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.

Walmart+ members can also enjoy member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Amazon Prime has advantages over Walmart+

Walmart+ does fall short of Amazon Prime in a number areas. Only Amazon Prime includes access to Prime Video. There are some great new shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime this month, none of which are included with a Walmart+ membership. (Of course, there are terrific shows on Paramount+ for Walmart+ members to enjoy.)

Prime members also get an extra 10% off in-store sale prices (excluding alcohol) when shopping at Whole Foods. Plus, there are special in-store Whole Foods deals marked with blue Prime member signs. And with Amazon Prime, you can opt to have your groceries and packages delivered inside your garage. Amazon will even give you a $20 credit to try the in-garage service. (A MyQ-compatible garage door is required.)

Amazon Prime's unique Prime Reading benefit offers free access to more than 3,000 books and magazines for your Kindle. There's also the perk of First Reads. Each month, Prime members get one free Kindle download of a yet-to-be-released title, chosen from a selection of editors' picks. Prefer music to books? Members get access to 2 million songs, plus thousands of stations and playlists, with Amazon Music Prime. And Prime Gaming offers free games and free in-game content to members. It also offers you a free subscription to a channel of your choice on the Amazon-owned Twitch.

Finally, there's the once-a-year Amazon Prime Day sale. The two-day sale event, which typically happens in the summer, offers Prime members deep discounts on Amazon-branded tech, fashion apparel, Instant Pots, air fryers and much more. The next Amazon Prime Day sale is expected sometime in summer 2023.

If these additional features are worth it to you, you may be willing to shell out the extra cash for Amazon Prime.

