Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.6-star-rated air fryer is 50% off at Walmart, plus shop Black Friday air fryer deals

Walmart Deals for Days is here. The retailer's Black Friday shopping event includes markdowns on must-have products, including a highly rated air fryer.

If you're upgrading from an old air fryer or looking for the perfect kitchen gadget gift, consider the Gourmia digital air fryer. It's 50% off at Walmart right now.

Walmart has slashed the price of the Gourmia digital air fryer. The on-sale appliance is rated 4.6-stars. It can air fry, bake, dehydrate and more. It's large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza or toast six slices of bread at once. Its size makes it a great choice for a large family or for anyone who loves entertaining.

"I love the double doors and how easy it is to get to anything I put in it," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the air fryer. "Yes, it takes up counter space, but it replaces about three appliances including your oven most of the time. It does take a little more time to air fry than some others, but it totally makes up for that in everything else it does super amazingly. Get it, you'll love it."

The air fryer is currently on sale for $50 during Walmart's Black Friday deals event.

Gourmia digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors: $50

Walmart

This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate.

It features easy-open french doors, and windows so you can monitor your food and keep it from burning. The on-sale air fryer has a touchscreen and a preheat option. The kitchen gadget comes with an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan and a crumb tray.

Gourmia digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)

Shop more Black Friday air fryer deals

Looking for even more air fryer options? We've found a bunch of air fryers on sale during Black Friday. These on-sale kitchen gadgets suit a wide variety of budgets.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is our bestselling air fryer.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer. "[It has] extremely fast cooking speeds, and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender, crispy and browned perfectly."

This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 with coupon (regularly $180)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

Amazon

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this 4.7-star-rated air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $85 after coupon (regularly $99)

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device is a space-saving solution for holiday meal mains.

This kitchen gadget can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $79 (regularly $160)

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)



Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens.

An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $126 (regularly $150)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart)

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer, $200 (regularly $250)

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Deals for Days is Walmart's annual early Black Friday sale. The sale is on now, and Walmart will release a new batch of deals every Monday through Nov. 28. Each week, Walmart+ members will have exclusive early access to shop the new deals for seven hours before the deals are made available to the public.

We've compiled the top deals from Deals for Days to help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the biggest discounts and best products.

Be sure to check back each week for a new list of deals from Walmart.

14" HP Touch Chromebook: $179

Walmart

Whether you're streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook is an excellent choice. This lightweight 2-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features duel speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.

14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $349

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $139

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $139, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $139 (reduced from $199)

Ninja Supra kitchen system: $99

Walmart

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to two pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Supra kitchen system, $99 (regularly $149)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $119

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $199

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $199 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $69

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $30

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Yankee Candle holiday scented candles (22 oz.): $10

Walmart

Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.

Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.

Yankee Candle holiday scents, $10 (reduced from $19)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

