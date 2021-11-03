What you need to know about Walmart's Deals for Days early Black Friday 2021 sale, starting today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An employee places price tags on Black Friday sale items displayed for the media at a Walmart store. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

You may not want to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to shop Walmart's Black Friday deals. The sale is starting much earlier there this year: today.

The retail giant's Black Friday Deals for Days event starts Nov. 3, a full three weeks before Thanksgiving. That sale, featuring big discounts on Roku TVs, Samsung Chromebooks and more begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, with Walmart+ members getting access four hours earlier. So if you want to get an early drop on these deals (plus get free shipping, among other perks), you can start a paid membership for $12.95 per month.

With supply chain issues looming large over the holiday season, you may not want to wait to start your shopping. Some of the hottest toys of 2021 have sold out already, and stores may not have consistent availability of the items you're shopping for this year, especially if you procrastinate.

Fortunately, Walmart is offering some great Black Friday-worthy deals now, even ahead of its Black Friday sale. These pre-Black Friday deals events are a smart way to lock in good prices, and also guarantee that you'll have something great to give this holiday season. Check out these deals on Apple tech, Keurig, LOL Surprise dolls and more that you can snag right now, plus one sure-to-be-hot-for-the-holiday item on everyone's wishlist that you won't find discounted anywhere.

These are the top deals at Walmart during Deals for Days

These featured online deals will go live Nov. 3 via the Walmart website at 7 p.m. Eastern. If you can't grab these deals online, they'll be available in-store starting Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. (local time) nationwide. These deals last through Nov. 7.

The next Walmart Deals for Days event is scheduled for Nov. 10, with a new selection of deals that will include a $279 Windows 10 Intel laptop, a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for $139 and more.

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with Roku: $228

TCL via Walmart

This Roku-based smart TV with 4K resolution, a Walmart exclusive, offers voice control to find movies, change the channel and adjust the volume with the press of a single button. The home screen can also be personalized to display all your favorite streaming apps in the order you want them in. If you're wondering if it's a quality television, know this: It's currently got a 4.9 star rating with Walmart reviewers.

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with Roku, $228

Samsung Chromebook 4: $87

Samsung via Walmart

Save $112 when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. You may find better Chromebooks for sale this holiday season, but you'll be hard pressed to find another under $100.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $87 (regularly $284)

Roku Premiere 4K: $20

Roku via Walmart

Upgrade your screen experience for less: Roku is on sale during Deals for Days. With this remote and premium HDMI cable package you can stream movies and TV in HD, 4K and HDR. Roku Premiere works with most voice assistants.

Roku Premiere 4K, $20

Keurig K-compact single-serve coffee maker: $35

Keurig via Walmart

Looking for a great gift for a coffee lover? This single-serve Keurig is on sale for almost half off during Walmart's Deals for Days event. The space-saving coffee maker can brew your favorite java, tea or hot cocoa in 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cup sizes. Again, you'll be hard pressed to find a new Keurig for a price as low as $35 this year.

Keurig K-Compact single-serve coffee maker, $35 (regularly $67)

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45

Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four-wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Rainbow High dolls 6 pack: $64

Rainbow High via Walmart

You'll save $55 when you buy this six pack of Rainbow High dolls during Walmart's Deals for Days event. Instead of just one doll, you can take home Violet, Ruby, Sunny, Skyler, Poppy and Jade. Each doll comes dressed in a signature color. The kit includes a hair comb and a stand for each doll.

Rainbow High dolls, $64 (reduced from $119)

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise 14 doll set: $64

L.O.L. Surpise! via Walmart

Walmart has early Black Friday deals on some the hottest toys of 2021, including L.O.L. Surprise! doll sets. This unboxing-focused kit has more than 70 little surprises to discover, including 14 exclusive dolls, two of which are L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls. The surprise set also includes two fashion-store play sets and maze boxes that can be assembled to create a cityscape.

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise, $64

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25

Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing.

Apple AirPods 3, $175

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter)

Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart)

Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll



Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)





Anker Eufy robot vacuum



Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $149 (reduced from $350)

Swagtron hoverboard with light-up wheels



Swagtron via Walmart

For your favorite kid, Walmart has discounted this Swagtron hoverboard. This model lights up as the rider wiggles and skates down the street.

Swagtron hoverboard with light-up wheels, $106 (reduced from $119)

LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack, full of accessory reveals and surprises, can help round out any LOL Surprise collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $50 (reduced from $70)

OUT OF STOCK: Nerf Rival motorized blaster



Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery that plugs into a wall charger.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $50 (reduced from $100)

SOLD OUT: Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition)



Apple via Walmart

This iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip and a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display. This model also features an ultra-wide front camera lens with Apple's Center Stage technology. Center Stage uses machine learning to keep you (and anyone else with you) in-frame during Zoom meetings and other video calls.

Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi (2021 edition), $999 (reduced from $1,199)

