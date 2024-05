How likely are further restrictions on U.S. military aid to Israel? Over the weekend, the U.S. leveled some of its strongest criticism yet of Israel's actions in Gaza, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken telling "Face the Nation," "In certain instances, Israel acted in ways that are not consistent with international humanitarian law." CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.