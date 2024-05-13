Massive Key Bridge span demolished from top of Dali container ship

Demolition of Key Bridge collapse from Dali a success Demolition of Key Bridge collapse from Dali a success 04:19

BALTIMORE - A massive span of the Key Bridge collapse which was sitting on top of the stranded container ship Dali was demolished Monday evening.

Unified Command crews used a controlled explosive to clear the span of the bridge in a big step toward refloating the ship and opening the main shipping channel to the Port of Baltimore.

The demolition happened with more than 20 crew members aboard the ship.

This explosion, which was initially supposed to take place over the weekend, took seconds and sounded like a quick fireworks show.

Unified Command maintains the plan to fully reopen the main channel in the Patapsco River and access to the Port of Baltimore by the end of May remains on track.

It will still take a couple of days to refloat the Dali from the wreckage site.

We were live on @wjz as the Key Bridge explosive charges were detonated. The operation, we understand, was successful. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/PEiApDIFlR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 13, 2024

What happened?

Small explosive devices were placed throughout the span of the bridge and detonated them all within a few seconds.

Cuts were made in the steel where explosives were placed and then were covered with what looked like heavy-duty tape.

The explosion sounded like fireworks and those within 2,000 yards were asked to wear hearing protection.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called this process the "safest and swiftest" way to remove the thousands of tons of wreckage pinning the massive ship.

The controlled detonation sent the truss into the Patapsco River in pieces. Officials shared an animation of the process.