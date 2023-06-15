What are today's mortgage and mortgage refinance interest rates?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're a future homebuyer or a current homeowner looking to refinance, you know how tumultuous the housing market has grown over the past few years.

From a low supply of homes for sale to rising federal interest rates increasing mortgage rates across the board, securing an affordable home can be a challenge. But there are still solid options available for both new and refinanced mortgages — especially if you have a strong credit score and overall application.

To help you navigate the current rate environment, we've rounded up today's national average mortgage and refinance rates, as well as some advice for how to get the best rates available now.

What are today's mortgage and mortgage refinance rates?

The following rates are current as of June 15, 2023, according to national averages collected by Bankrate. While these are averages based on national data, actual rates that you can qualify for may vary depending on your location, credit, loan type and other factors.

Average mortgage rates today:

15-year mortgage: 6.22%

30-year mortgage: 6.86%

Average refinance rates today:

15-year refinance: 6.65%

30-year refinance: 7.20%

How to get a great mortgage or refinance rate today

Despite today's high interest rate environment, you can still get a good rate whether you're a new homebuyer looking to take on a mortgage or you want to refinance. Plus, borrowers may soon see some relief following the Fed's most recent decision to pause rate hikes.

"Over the past 2 years, as the Fed has increased interest rates, borrowing has become more expensive," says Taylor Jessee, CFP, founder of Impact Financial. "For example, in 2020 you could lock in a mortgage rate between 2-3% easily. Nowadays mortgage rates are closer to 6-7%. If the Fed stops raising rates then I'd anticipate mortgage rates to also stop going up. That's good news for borrowers."

While the macro rate environment may be moving in your favor, there are also things you can do to improve your chances of qualifying for a great rate.

Perhaps most importantly, do what you can to strengthen your credit profile. "The best rates go to borrowers with credit scores in the mid- to high-700s or above," the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's website states. "These borrowers typically also have the most choices available to them."

Pay your bills in full and on time each month, look for any errors on your credit report and avoid applying for other loans or credit cards too close to your mortgage or refinance application.

You should also shop around and compare different lenders. If you're refinancing, specifically, don't hesitate to look beyond your current mortgage lender. You may qualify for different rates and other loan details, which can make a big difference in what you pay over the lifetime of the loan.

What to look for in a mortgage or refinance loan

One of the first things you may want to consider when choosing a mortgage loan or refinancing is your preferred loan term. Shorter terms (15-year loans) generally offer better interest rates than longer terms (30-year).

Fees are another detail to factor into your overall payment. These can vary depending on your loan type and the closing costs charged by your lender. Both your fees and interest rate can affect your monthly payment. Before you take on any new loan, calculate your monthly payment to make sure you can afford it.

If you're refinancing, make sure you compare all of the details of the new loan you're approved for against your existing mortgage. Even if you get a better rate, other factors (like closing costs) could ultimately end up costing you more in the long run.

And don't forget to lock in your mortgage rate after you've made your decision, so you can rest assured that it won't increase again before you actually close on your home.

The bottom line

Mortgage rates may be higher than they were a few years ago, but new homebuyers and existing homeowners who want to refinance still have options. Today, some of the top rates for either mortgage type are as low as 6%. Before you lock in a new rate, compare a few different lenders and see what the best rates and loan terms are that you can qualify for. Then, make sure you calculate your overall cost and payments so you're prepared to start paying down your new loan.

