Walmart Cyber Monday sale: The best deals you can shop today, PlayStation 5 included

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Black Friday may be over, but the deals are still out there, even at Walmart, a big-box store known for low prices year-round. Walmart's Black Friday event is spilling over into Cyber Monday, and features slashed prices on AirPods and other headphones, this season's hottest toys, Samsung televisions and Apple phones, clothing and more, plus a PS5 restock.

If you don't feel like clicking around to see what's on sale, don't worry. Here you'll find the best deals from Walmart's Cyber Monday offerings, all listed below. Check out our favorite deals at Walmart on Apple tech, Keurig, LOL Surprise! dolls and more that you can snag right now.

Shop for deals on Apple Airpods, Roku streamers, Samsung Chromebooks, toys and kitchen gadgets. Plus, there's a really great deal on the self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $299 — a price definitely worth a closer look.

Deals aside, with supply chain issues looming large over the holiday season, you may want to start your shopping now. Some of the hottest toys of 2021 have sold out already, and stores may not have consistent availability of the items you want for this year.

Cyber Monday: Our favorite Walmart deals right now



You can shop these items from Walmart's sale right now. They include major deals on tech, clothing, toys and more.

PlayStation 5 console: $499 (restocks today)



Sony via Walmart

The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

Walmart has announced that it will restock the PlayStation 5 on Cyber Monday at 12 p.m. EST for paid Walmart+ members. Walmart+ premium memberships cost $13 per month and include early access to deals such as this one, free two-day shipping, prescription drug discounts and more for $98 per year. (You can cancel once you get your PS5, if that's the only reason why you'd be interested.)

We put a "check stock now" button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise early PS5 restock today. (PS5 availability is online only.)

PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $499

Save $20 on PlayStation Plus gift cards (digital)

GameStop

A PlayStation Plus subscription is a must-have if you're playing games online -- not only does it allow you to play games online with friends, it also gives you access to a selection of games to download for free every month. Normally priced at $60 per year, you can get a one-year PlayStation Plus membership gift card (digital) for just $40 at Walmart.

One-year PlayStation Plus membership card, $40 (regularly $60)

Save $13 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gift cards

Walmart

Xbox gamers can save this Cyber Monday as well. Walmart is offering a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (digital), which offers access to over 100 top-tier games (including access to new Xbox Game Studio titles the day they release), plus other free perks and member discounts.

Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate, $27 (reduced from $40)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $87



Samsung via Walmart

This Samsung Chromebook is over $100 off during Walmart's Cyber Monday deals. The device features an Intel Celeron 1.10 GHz processor, 4 GB of memory and an over 12-hour battery run time.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $87 (regularly $200)

Samsung Chromebook 4: $129

Samsung via Walmart

One of the most popular deals at Walmart this Black Friday is still available: You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $129 (regularly $284)

Norwich 7.5-foot pre-lit LED tree: $68

Norwich via Walmart

The pre-lit artificial tree is on sale now. The tree features 350 color-changing LED lights and has eight different color-changing light effects. Metal tree stand included.

Norwich 7.5-foot pre-lit LED tree, $68

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299

Nintendo via Walmart

Walmart is offering Nintendo's latest home gaming system bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during their Black Friday deals. The $299 gaming bundle includes neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers, a Switch console, Switch dock, AC adapter, HDMI cable, two Joy-Con strap accessories, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch online three month individual membership.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299

Xbox Series S console: $299

Xbox via Walmart

Unlike the PS5 and the Xbox series X, the Xbox series S is actually available in store Nov. 26. The gaming device offers next generation speed and performance with Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software. It includes backward compatibility, so gamers can play thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

Xbox Series S console, $299

70" 4K smart TV with Roku: $398

onn. via Walmart

This smart TV has the easy-to-use (and easy-to-customize) Roku operating system built in, which provides access to thousands of paid and free TV channels. You many not be familiar with its brand name (Onn), but this 70-inch Roku TV is rated 4.3 stars at Walmart -- and you'll be hard pressed to find another 70" television with Roku baked in for this price.

70-inch class 4K smart TV with Roku, $398

Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker: $39

Keurig

Keurigs keep getting more and more affordable this holiday. The latest Cyber Monday coffee maker deal from Walmart is features the lowest price we've seen all season: You can get a Keurig K-Compact coffee maker with a 36-ounce reservoir for just $39. Its small size makes it perfect for kitchens with limited counter space, dorm rooms and even office cubicles.

Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker, $39





The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set: $79

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The non-stick cookware set comes in three different colors. It includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a Dutch oven with a lid, a skillet, a wooden spoon, a baker with a lid, a chef knife with a sheath, a paring knife with a sheath, a mixing bowl with a lid, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, a pie dish with a lid, and a slotted turner.

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set, $79

And that's not all. You can also pick up a The Pioneer Woman 20-piece stainless steel cutlery set for just $20 this Black Friday.

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece cutlery set, $20

Turtle Beach universal headset: $23

Turtle Beach via Walmart

The gaming headset is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event. The headphones feature 40-millimeter speakers inside over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions. The Turtle Beach universal headset includes a mic that can flip up out of the way to mute when not in use.

Turtle Beach universal headset, $23 (regularly $40)

Hotel Style bath towels: $5

Hotel Styles via Walmart

These 100% Egyptian cotton bath towels are on sale for $5 a piece starting Nov. 22. These luxurious Hotel Style towels come in five different colors and are machine washable.

Hotel Style bath towel, $5

Serta So Soft! 6-piece sheet set: $15

Serta via Walmart

These Serta So Soft! sheets are made with 100% soft-washed polyester microfiber. The snuggly sheet set comes in four different colors and can be purchased for twin, full, queen and king beds. Set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and four pillow cases.

Serta So Soft! 6-piece sheet set, $15

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum: $179

Samsung via Walmart

The cordless vacuum is $120 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Samsung Jet 60 cordless stick vacuum features a removable battery, a five-layer filtration system, a high capacity dust bin and a long-reach crevice tool.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum, $179 (regularly $299)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $144

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $144 (reduced from $350)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $299

Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $299 (regularly $499)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), an IPX7 waterproof rating and support for Dolby Atmos. Available in three colors, they're $50 off at Walmart and Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (reduced from $200)

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag

Michael Kors via Walmart

Cross-body bags are always a welcome gift, largely because they're versatile. This particular bag may be even more welcome, thanks to the popular Michael Kors label, gold-chain detailing and generous, 9-inch width.

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag, $96 (reduced from $328)

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights: $7

Warnaco via Walmart

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights, $7

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45



Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four-wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25



Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3: $170

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing. You can save a few dollars off the $179 Apple list price by shopping at Walmart.

Apple AirPods 3, $170 (regularly $179)

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine: $79

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises dollhouse: $159

Walmart

The L.O.L. Surprise! OMG! House of Surprises wooden dollhouse offers four stories and ten fully furnished rooms for L.O.L. Surprise and OMG dolls to play. A spiral slide, an elevator that hits every floor, light-up fire pit on the rooftop patio, and a swimming pool ready for water are just a few of the mansion's features. More than 85 unboxing surprises are included, though dolls are not.

LOL Surprise OMG House of Surprises, $159 (reduced from $229)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35

Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart): $69

Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

OUT OF STOCK: Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll: $17

Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $17 (reduced from $30)

OUT OF STOCK: LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack: $25



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack, full of accessory reveals and surprises, can help round out any LOL Surprise collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $25 (reduced from $70)

Nerf Rival motorized blaster: $50

Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $50 (reduced from $100)

Related content from CBS Essentials:

