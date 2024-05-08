Minneapolis kindergartener hospitalized after classmate gave her "poisonous candies"

Minneapolis girl recovering after consuming suspicious pill from classmate Minneapolis girl recovering after consuming suspicious pill from classmate 02:19

MINNEAPOLIS — A little girl is in the hospital after she says a kindergarten classmate gave her something suspicious.

Rachel Hodges says her daughter, Da'Kyah, was shaking, having trouble walking and acting bizarrely Monday.

Officials from Nellie Stone Johnson Elementary School in Minneapolis called Hodges to say Da'Kyah had thrown up and had what looked like seizures.

"She didn't know who I was," Hodges said. "She didn't know my mom. She has a twin, she didn't know him."

Hodges says after emergency room doctors told her it wasn't a seizure, the episodes of odd behavior continued on and off.

She says they include hallucinations and mood changes.

"I've never even seen a child act that way," Hodges said. "And it's just sad, because she's scared of me, and I'm her mom."

Da'Kyah says a girl in her class gave her what she said was candy.

"But she pranked me," Da'Kyah said. "After I ate them, she said, 'Ha, just kidding. They're poisonous candies.' My body was hurting and yeah, it was scary."

Da'Kyah described what she ate as colored pills.

"The police looked in her eyes," Hodges said. "They seen that she was dilated. Her eyes were crossed and bugged really big, and they knew she had to have ingested something she shouldn't have."

A Minneapolis police spokesperson said, "In accordance with normal procedure for processing a report involving young children, this case has been referred to Child Protective Services (CPS). MPD will continue to partner with CPS as this case moves forward."

Hodges says they're waiting on blood tests to hopefully identify what gave Da'Kyah and her family such a scare.

WCCO has called and emailed Minneapolis Public Schools several times this week, but hasn't received a response.