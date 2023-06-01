We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A lower rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your home equity loan or HELOC.

Tapping into your home equity can be a great way to access a significant amount of funds for anything from renovations to debt consolidation and even major purchases like a car or vacation. However, one important factor to consider when taking out a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC) is the interest rate you'll be paying. After all, a lower rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Home equity rates fluctuate in response to federal funds rate adjustments. Read on to learn what today's rates are — and how you can secure the best one.

What are today's home equity loan and HELOC interest rates?

The following rates are current as of June 1, 2023, according to Bankrate. Note that these are nationwide rates. Average rates vary state by state, typically by one to two percentage points.

As of June 1, 2023, average national home equity loan rates are:

Average overall rate: 8.22%

8.22% 10-year fixed home equity loan: 8.26%

8.26% 15-year fixed home equity loan: 8.30%

The average HELOC rate nationwide is 8.30% as of June 1, 2023.

How to get a good home equity loan/HELOC rate

Whatever current interest rates are, you can get the best rate available with these strategies:

Get quotes from multiple lenders

While average rates can give you an idea of your borrowing costs, rates vary from lender to lender. To find the best rate on the market today, compare rates from at least three different lenders.

"Borrowers should thoroughly evaluate the loan terms, fees and closing costs offered by different lenders," says Mike Qiu, real estate agent and owner of Good As Sold Home Buyers. "Attention must be paid to crucial aspects such as interest rates, repayment periods and any penalties or fees associated with the loan. Comparing multiple offers will help borrowers secure the most favorable terms."

Your current mortgage lender may be a good place to start, but don't stop there. Check with other banks, credit unions and online lenders to see what's available. You can always take what you find back to your current lender to see if they'd be willing to offer something competitive.

Boost your credit score

Your credit score is one of the most important factors in getting a good home equity interest rate. The higher your score, the more likely you are to qualify for a lower rate.

So, check your credit score before applying for a home equity loan or HELOC. If it's less than stellar, taking steps to improve it before applying can help you secure a more attractive rate. These may include paying down outstanding debts, disputing any errors on your credit report and making all payments on time.

Choose the right loan term

The length of your loan term can also affect the interest rate you'll pay. While longer terms can have lower monthly payments, they often come with higher interest rates, which means you'll pay more interest over time.

If you can afford higher monthly payments, a shorter loan term may help you secure a lower interest rate. Of course, it's important to make sure the payment fits within your budget. Consider your financial situation and goals to find the option that works best for you.

The bottom line

While home equity loan and HELOC interest rates go up and down, they're typically still better than other financing options, such as credit cards and personal loans. You can maximize that difference by shopping around, improving your credit score and comparing rates for different loan terms. With a little time and research, you can maximize your home equity no matter where rates are.