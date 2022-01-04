Miami Cuban links, pearl necklaces and more on-trend jewelry for men

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A$AP Rocky was seen wearing pearls in New York City in June 2021. Gotham

Men's jewelry is in right now -- though really, it's hard to say that it ever went out of style. Classic looks, such as the Miami Cuban link chain, are hotter than ever. And some celebrities have been pushing the style even further: Rapper A$AP Rocky and pop singer Justin Bieber have both been spotted wearing pearls, while online personality Jake Paul regularly wears flashy, diamond-loaded jewelry around his neck.

Of course, many of the men's jewelry looks that celebrities wear are excessively expensive -- showing off is usually the point. But you don't need to spend four figures on a pearl necklace, five figures on a men's gold chain or six figures on a gold diamond choker to look just as stylish.

Here are 10 pieces of men's jewelry, from Justin Bieber's pearls to NBA team pendants, that are sure to get you noticed, whether you're headed to the gym, going out, or just staying in to post pictures on Instagram.

Customizable pearl necklace

Frasier Sterling

As seen around Justin Bieber's neck, the Custom Pearl Princess Necklace from Frasier Sterling can be individualized with any name or word, up to nine characters. The pearls are synthetic; the 4k gold plated zinc charms measure 0.5 by 0.5 inches.

Customizable pearl necklace, $66

Silver military pearls necklace

Dsquared2

For an interesting twist on the pearl necklace trend, check out this 20-inch silver military pearls necklace by Dsquared2. It combines faux pearls with a chain-link necklace in silver-tone brass.

Silver military pearls necklace, $245

Gold ball chain and pearls bracelet

SSense

This ball chain bracelet by In Gold We Trust Paris features 18k gold-plated brass balls along with freshwater pearls and a logo plaque. Available in small, medium and large sizes.

Gold ball chain and pearls bracelet, $220

14k gold NFL team pendant

GLD

Rep your favorite football team with this iced-out, officially licensed, 14k-plated, white gold NFL team pendant available at GLD.

14k gold NFL team pendant, $99

14k gold NBA team pendant

GLD

More hyped for the 2021-22 NBA season? No worries -- GLD has a 18k gold-plated pendant for every NBA team as well. Team earrings are available too. (If you're a baseball fan, GLD has 33% off MLB pendants right now.)

14k gold NBA team pendant, $99

AllSaints Briggs sterling silver necklace

AllSaints

Is silver more your style? The understated Briggs necklace from AllSaints features a skinny sterling silver chain with a carabiner clasp and two pendants.

AllSaints Briggs sterling silver necklace, $139

10k solid gold Miami Cuban link chain (4mm)

Frost NYC

If you're looking for a legit, solid gold Miami Cuban link chain, famed hip-hop jeweler Frost NYC has a ton of options. Prices start at $1,831 for a 4mm-wide, 20-inch chain in 10k gold and run up to $13,225 for an 8mm-wide, 30-inch chain in 14k gold.

10k solid gold Miami Cuban link chain (4mm), $1,831

14k gold vermeil Cuban Link chain (5mm)

Nordstrom Rack

Looking for an inexpensive way to get the Cuban link look? This 14k gold vermeil (gold-plated silver) from Nordstrom Rack may not meet the exacting standards of high-end jewelry aficionados, but at just $20, it's a super affordable way to get the Cuban link look.

14k gold vermeil Cuban link chain (5mm), $20

Iced ball chain in 18k yellow gold (4mm)

GLD

This 18k gold-plated iced ball chain from GLD has the shape of a string of pearls, but swaps out the sea treasures with serious brilliance. It can be worn on its own, or paired with a matching bracelet.

Iced ball chain in 18k yellow gold (4mm), $219

18" diamond prong link choker (19mm) in white gold

GLD

Make no mistake: This 19mm diamond prong link choker, available in four lengths, will definitely get you noticed. It comes in a 14k white gold-plated version (shown), and more expensive 14k white vermeil (gold-plated sterling silver) and 10k solid white-gold versions.

18" diamond prong link choker (19mm) in white gold, $409

Related content on CBS Essentials: