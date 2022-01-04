COVID Omicron mask update: 10 fashion brands you didn't know sell face masks

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many beloved fashion brands offer masks for sale, including Brooks Brothers, Lele Sadoughi (shown) and more. Lele Sadoughi

With infection rates again on the rise, you may be in the market for some new face masks to protect against the coronavirus Omicron variant. The CDC says that vaccination is the best step the public can take to protect against severe illness and slow the emergence of new variants. But, the agency notes, "masks offer protection against all variants."

But, of course, not all masks are created equal. The CDC recommends face masks that have multiple layers of material. For extra protection, a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask is recommended (double masking). Wash your cloth masks between uses, and be sure to only wear disposable masks once. The CDC recommends against single-layer masks, and masks that do not form a proper leak-free fit over your mouth and nose.

For optimum protection, consider using an N95 face mask.

Luckily, many fashion brands now sell face masks that fit the bill, offering multiple layers of protection and pockets for disposable filters. Gone are the days when severe-looking disposable paper masks served as the only option. Ahead, some of the most impressive, statement-making face masks from designer and under-the-radar brands, ranging from budget-friendly to major splurges, that you can mask up with.

Polo Ralph Lauren filtration mask

Polo Ralph Lauren

This washable, reusable face mask from Polo Ralph Lauren has a built-in insert for a high-filtration filter, and is crafted with multiple layers including an antimicrobial-treated polyester shell and cotton inner lining. The ear loops and nose bridge are adjustable for a custom, comfortable fit.

Polo Ralph Lauren filtration mask, $30

Joanna Czech Skincare reusable face mask

Joanna Czech Skincare

This facial covering from luxury skincare brand Joanna Czech comes with adjustable straps and a built-in filter pocket.

Joanna Czech Skincare reusable face mask, $24 and up

Magic Linen face masks

Magic Linen

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, put Magic Linen on the map when she wore one of the brand's shift dresses to an event in 2020. Wear a face mask constructed out of the same high-quality linen, which features an insert slot for a filter for extra protection. They're purchasable both a la carte and as a set, all currently half off. (The brand recommends you use this mask in conjunction with a medical-grade mask on the inside.)

Magic Linen face mask, $6 (reduced from $12)

Magic Linen five mask bundle, $26 (was $52)





Enro face mask

Enro

You might not have Enro on your radar, but know this: The protective, breathable, durable and comfortable masks have amassed a celebrity fanbase including Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Each mask has three layers, a PM0.1 filter and an exclusive fabrication that's 40% more breathable than cotton. Available in sizes XXS to L.

Enro face masks, $16 and up

Vida silk mask

Vida

Made with a 100% silk lining inside and an outer layer of high-density natural cotton, this moisture-wicking and cooling face mask from Vida oozes understated luxury. Washable and reusable, it also includes a filter pocket and comes in your choice of five colors.

Vida silk mask, $15

Lele Sadoughi face masks

Lele Sadoughi

Popular for her embellished headbands and hair accessories, designer Lele Sadoughi's face masks are equally eye-grabbing. The two-layer masks feature a filter pocket and are available in a wide range of patterns, from casual plaids to pearl-adorned black-tie glam.

Lele Sadoughi face masks, $20 and up

Brooks Brothers



Brooks Brothers

Need a refined and sophisticated face mask to go with a suit and tie? Brooks Brothers offers a bunch of professional-looking options, all inspired by men's dress shirts. They feature built-in filter pockets.

Brooks Brothers, $11 (reduced from $15)





Related content from CBS Essentials: