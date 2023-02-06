Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Best Valentine's Day gifts for your boyfriend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Discover a gift that will sweep your boyfriend off his feet this Valentine's Day. Whether he's a fan of chocolate, cozy slippers or video games, we've got you covered with the best recommendations. Keep reading to shop great deals on gifts from top retailers, such as Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Best Valentine's Day jewelry to gift your boyfriend in 2023



Minimalist necklaces, sleek bracelets and more.

Oura Ring



Oura Ring

Get matching Oura Rings for you and your partner this year. The Oura Ring is a health tracker that looks just like any fashion ring. You can order your ring in silver, gold, rose gold, black or a shade called "stealth," which looks like matte black.

The wearable is worn on your finger and tracks biometric data to provide personalized insights into how you sleep and your health. When you wear the Oura Ring, it can record your workouts, track your resting heart rate and your heart rate during exercise, tell you your blood oxygen level, predict your menstrual cycle and show you how much good or bad sleep you're getting throughout the night. When you're not recording workouts, you can use the Oura app for guided meditations, breath work, sleep sounds or even learn about things like the effects of caffeine on your body, why sleep matters and what your readiness score means.

Oura Ring Gen3 (gold), $499

MVMT Legacy Slim watch

MVMT

This relatively affordable and sleek men's watch from MVMT never clashes with your look. It has a quality leather strap, and its case is made of ion-plated stainless steel.

MVMT Legacy Slim in panther black (42mm), $118

10k solid gold Miami Cuban link chain (4mm): $1,923

Frost NYC

If you're looking for a legit, solid gold Miami Cuban link chain, famed hip-hop jeweler Frost NYC has a ton of options. Prices start at $1,923 for a 4mm-wide, 20-inch chain in 10k gold and run up to $13,225 for an 8mm-wide, 30-inch chain in 14k gold.

10k solid gold Miami Cuban link chain (4mm), $1,923

14k gold vermeil Cuban Link chain (5mm): $20

Nordstrom Rack

Looking for an inexpensive way to get the Cuban link look? This 14k gold vermeil (gold-plated silver) from Nordstrom Rack may not meet the exacting standards of high-end jewelry aficionados, but at just $20, it's a super affordable way to get the Cuban link look.

14k gold vermeil Cuban link chain (5mm), $20

Iced ball chain in 18k yellow gold (4mm): $239

GLD

This 18k gold-plated iced ball chain from GLD has the shape of a string of pearls, but swaps out the sea treasures with serious brilliance. It can be worn on its own, or paired with a matching bracelet.

Iced ball chain in 18k yellow gold (4mm), $239

Customizable pearl necklace: $66

Frasier Sterling

As seen around Justin Bieber's neck, the Custom Pearl Princess Necklace from Frasier Sterling can be individualized with any name or word, up to nine characters. The pearls are synthetic; the 4k gold plated zinc charms measure 0.5 by 0.5 inches.

Customizable pearl necklace, $66

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace: $14



Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets

Mealguet via Amazon

These matching engraved bracelets are a great gift for you and the Valentine who prefers to wear something subtle instead of something pink or covered in hearts. The matching bracelet set is made with stainless steel and can be engraved with 21 different romantic sayings.

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets, $26

Best tech gifts to get your boyfriend for Valentine's Day

Headphones, video game systems and more.

AirPods Pro 2: $199



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (regularly $249)

Apple AirPods Max



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $500 (regularly $549)

Beats Solo3

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $131

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $290

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $499

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

27" Asus TUF gaming monitor

Walmart

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard

Amazon

This mechanical keyboard boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It features programmable lighting patterns and macros, so that keys or key combinations can be assigned various functions.

One verified Amazon reviewer praised the keyboard for its easy setup and comfortable gaming experience. "The board is well built, feels solid and the weight makes it feel premium. Logitech software makes the setup very seamless and I love the clicky GX blue keys they have implemented into this board. TKL keyboards (no number pad) are the way to go if space is a concern and Logitech chose a good button layout."

Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, $83 (reduced from $129)

Best comfort-related and cozy gifts to buy your partner for Valentine's Day



See sleek water bottles, comfy slippers, coffee gift cards and more top-rated cozy gifts to get your significant other this V-Day.

Pluto Pillow



Pluto Pillow

Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.

Pluto Pillow, $110 and up

Ugg Tasman slippers



Ugg

Gift your valentine the hottest slippers of the season. Ugg's Tasman slippers were sold out for much of the holiday season. These must-have slippers are back in stock just in time for Valentine's Day. Plus, they come in a bunch of fun colors.

Ugg Tasman slippers, $110

Welly Traveler



Welly

The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz water bottle, $40

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket: $50



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Big Blanket Co. Premier plush blanket (10' x 10'): $259



Big Blanket Co.

As its name implies, Big Blanket Co. makes some big blankets. The Premier Plush oversized blanket is made of a super cozy microfiber. It's available in your choice of 13 colors.

Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket (10' x 10'), $259

Core Meditation Trainer premium bundle: $179



Hyperice

The Core Meditation Trainer from Hyperice is designed to ease people into meditation and find a deeper focus and peace. Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device. The Core Meditation Trainer tracks heart rate and stress levels, and uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus while you navigate meditation techniques with the help of the Core app. After each meditation session, Core displays feedback so you can see your progress over time.

The Core premium bundle comes with the Core Meditation Trainer and 12 months of premium app content, which includes thousands of guided meditation options, breath training and soundscapes.

Core premium bundle, $179 (reduced from $249)

Best Valentine's Day flowers to get your boyfriend this year



Surprise your boyfriend with a romantic floral arrangement this year.

Fresh Sends bouquet



Fresh Sends

Fresh Sends focuses on the sentiment of gift-giving. It offers a fresh, photo-worthy bouquet that changes daily to include the freshest, in-season floral arrangement for your loved one. Most sends are able to be sent with next-day delivery.

If you're looking to preview your Valentine's arrangement, Fresh Sends recommends checking out previous arrangements on its website to get an idea of what your bouquet will look like.

Looking to go above and beyond beyond just V-Day? You can save 10 percent when you subscribe to a monthly Fresh Sends bouquet.

Fresh Sends bouquet, $58 and up

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California.

Floom Pink Dreams, $95

Plant subscription



Horti

If your partner thinks flowers are overrated, we've found the perfect alternative. Horti offers monthly plant gift subscriptions available in three, six and 12-month plans. The monthly plant gift subscription ships nationwide and shipping costs are included. Is your Valentine new to planting or needs a plant that is safe for pets? You can select plants for the first-time plant parent, pet-friendly plants and choose the color of your plant pot.

Horti plant subscription, starting at $90

The best beauty and fitness gifts to give this Valentine's Day

Give the gift of self-care to your partner with these beauty and fitness gifts ideas.

Stratia The Essentials Kit: $29



Stratia

This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Theragun Pro



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $430 (regularly $600)

Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

Your Valentine will fall in love with fitness thanks to this top-rated rowing machine. Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $2,495

TheraFace Pro

Therabody via Best Buy

The TheraFace Pro is a percussive massager from Therabody that's designed to be used on your face. Included attachments promise to cleanse your skin, rejuvenate it, tone muscle, reduce pain and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes with gel to help the TheraFace Pro glide over the skin without tugging.

TheraFace Pro, $349 (regularly $399)

Hot and cold ring attachments are sold separately. These temperature-specific rings help the skin absorb skincare products, reduce facial puffiness and promote radiance.

TheraFace Pro hot and cold rings, $99

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $99 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Gaiam home gym kit: $37

Amazon

This affordable home gym kit gives you the essentials that you need to get a workout in at home with minimal equipment. The Gaiam home gym kit includes an ab wheel, jump rope, push-up bars and a resistance band with handles.

Gaiam home gym kit, $37 (reduced from $40)

Best kitchen gadgets to give this Valentine's Day

If your Valentine is an aspiring chef, we found great deals on mini waffle makers, Keurig coffee makers, cocktail shakers and more budget-friendly kitchen gifts to give this Valentine's Day.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $41

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker: $70



Amazon

Backed by a lifetime warranty, this stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, double-walled, vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker promises to be "the last shaker you will ever buy." It's one of the best gifts for a budding bartender.

"This is the absolute perfect cocktail shaker," a five-star reviewer raved. "First, it is insulated so your hands don't freeze. Second, there is a measurer in the cap. Third, the cap twists off to expose the strainer that is built in.

"This is the fourth one I have bought. I gave two as gifts and now have two of them for myself. The gift recipients loved them as well."

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $70 (reduced from $75)

Elevated Craft Hybrid cocktail shaker, $72

Ozark Trail 3-piece pre-seasoned cast iron skillet set

Walmart

Cook something up in the new year with this unbeatable deal on the Ozark Trail 3-piece pre-seasoned cast iron skillet set. The set comes with three preseason skillets suitable for use in the kitchen or over the campfire. The set comes with one 8-inche skillet, one 10.5-inch skillet and a 12-inch skillet.

You can get the 3-piece set on sale now for $25 at Walmart. That's cheaper than you could normally even find one cast iron skillet, so be sure to check out this deal while you can.

Ozark Trail 3-piece pre-seasoned cast iron skillet set, $30

New West Knifeworks Elk Antler Santoku

New West Knifeworks

This gorgeous all purpose chef's knife is crafted with actual elk antler and New West Knifeworks' signature S35VN powder metal steel. The handle, as unique to every knife as it was to its wild animal source, has been epoxy-filled for longevity.

The Japanese style blade features a generous width for scooping and a sleek, ergonomic design.

New West Knifeworks Elk Antler Santoku, $549

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker

DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $20

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $32

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $32

Valentine's Day gift guides

Getty/Walmart/Oura/The Comfy/Melinda Maria Jewelry

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for more Valentine's Day gift guides for every special someone in your life. We will continue to bring you the best Valentine's Day gift ideas and deals through February 14.

