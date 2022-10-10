Today's best early Black Friday deal: The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off at Amazon and Walmart now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: The red and midnight aluminum colors of the Apple Watch Series 8 are now being discounted $50 at Amazon and Walmart. Here's what you need to know to get this deal.

Top product in this article:

Apple Watch Ultra, $799

The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't the only big early Black Friday deal you can snag today. Walmart is offering the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (128 GB) for $599 (save $150), the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR 4K TV for $1,299 (save $1,700), the 15.6-inch Gateway Intel i3 Ultra Slim Notebook and carrying case for $179 (save $266) and the 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A8 tablet $229 (save $100).

Amazon, meanwhile, has a $10-off deal on the newly released Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($239).

Ahead, learn more about the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation.

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349 (red and midnight aluminum colors), while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch Series 8 (red or midnight aluminum, 41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation

Apple

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent's iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It's a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.

The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It's available for purchase on Amazon now.

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299

Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case got a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you better keep track of and find you AirPods case.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale at Amazon now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

