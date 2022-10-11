Prime Early Access Sale: The best Samsung TV deals at the Amazon early Black Friday sale you can get today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Amazon's early Black Friday savings event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, starts now. Amazon has majorly discounted top-rated Samsung TVs, including 4K and 8K screens. If you've been thinking about getting one, now's your chance: "The Frame" and many other top-rated Samsung TVs are on sale now, during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Top products in this article:

See all Samsung TV deals at Amazon

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,200 (reduced from $3,000)

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $1,698)





Now is a great time to invest in a new TV for football season or for watching spooky Halloween movies. Samsung makes a wide ranges of top-rated TVs that provide premium picture quality and innovative designs, including our bestselling Samsung "The Frame" 4K TV. But a top-rated Samsung TV doesn't have to cost top dollar. We've found plenty of on-sale Samsung TVs during Amazon's Prime Day II sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The sale is on now and it runs through Oct. 12.

This Amazon sale is for Prime members only. Be sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score even more deals during the sales event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

Hurry, these deals won't last. Keep reading to shop 4K, 8K and smart TVs from Samsung on sale at Amazon now.

Best Samsung TV deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon Prime Early Access deals on the most popular Samsung TVs. Most of these TV models are available at Amazon and Samsung.

Keep reading to discover which retailer is offering the better price.

'The Frame' TV 2022

Samsung

Some sizes of 2022 "The Frame" are on sale now during the Amazon Prime Early Access deals event.

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K TV set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

All "The Frame" 2022 TVs come with a customizable bezel. Prices vary by size and bezel color.

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,098 (reduced from $1,298)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022 (beige bezel), $1,698 (regularly $1,898)

The 2022 "The Frame" is also available on sale at Samsung. This deal is only good through Oct. 12.

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,200 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon has great deals on the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $825 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $924 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,088 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,528 (regularly $1,798)

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Amazon

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Samsung 'The Sero'

Samsung

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

The 43-inch screen is on sale at Amazon now.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $988 (regularly $1,498)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Amazon

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Amazon in a range of sizes.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,700 (reduced from $4,998)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,798 (reduced from $6,498)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,998 (reduced from $8,498)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

This smart TV with 4K-upscaling offers Samsung Smart Hub. The feature shows you all your favorite movies, TV shows, music, apps and games in one place.

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is on sale at both Amazon and Samsung right now. To shop these Prime Early Access Sale deals at Amazon you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Everyone can grab this deal at Samsung, however.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $1,698)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,598 (reduced from $2,298)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV



Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game-view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

This Samsung model is on sale at Amazon and Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $548 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $788 (reduced from $845)

Right now, you'll find better deals on this model at Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,000)

65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series

Samsung Store via Amazon

This Samsung OLED TV is massively marked down during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

This TV model features 4K-upscaling. Have the home-theater experience with this TV's Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound. This smart TV is compatible with your favorite voice assistants. One of the TV's coolest features is sunrise and sunset times. These built-in times intelligently adapt your TV display to reduce blue light for maximum eye comfort.

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series, $1,998 (regularly $2,998)

Related content from CBS Essentials